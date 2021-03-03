Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market.
Key Market Players Profile
Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.
Players covered in the report are:
Prospera
Mavrx
Harvest Croo
Sky Squirrel Technologies
Microsoft
Granular
Spensa Technologies
Autonomous Tractor Corporation
Trace Genomics
CropX
Connecterra
Resson
Vision Robotics
IBM
aWhere
Vine Rangers
Precision Hawk
Cainthus
FarmBot
The Climate Corporation
John Deere
Descartes Labs
Gamaya
Agribotix
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market: Application Outlook
Precision Farming
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Livestock Monitoring
Other
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market: Type segments
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Predictive Analytics
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market in Major Countries
7 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report.
Key Stakeholders
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Features of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Report
-Report customization as per the client’s requirements
-Analysis of product segments for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market with historical data and forecast
-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies
-Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations
-It provides a six-year forecast based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market growth forecasts
