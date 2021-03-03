Gaming Statistics 2021 | Facts and Data | Technology and Market Analysis by Microsoft, Nintendo, NVIDIA, Valve corporation, PlayJam

Gaming Statistics 2021

Gaming Market is valued at USD 138.85 Billion in 2019

Gaming Market expected to reach USD 256.28 Billion by 2026

Gaming Industry Grow in CAGR of 9.15% over the forecast period.

46% of all gamers in the world are aged 36 or higher. (Source: Filmora Wondershare)

(Source: Filmora Wondershare) There were 209 million mobile game players in the United States. (Source: Statista)

in the United States. (Source: Statista) In 2019, there were more than 620 million mobile game players in China

In 2019, the gaming market worldwide was $152 billion , 51% of that coming from mobile games. (Source: Dot Com Infoway)

, 51% of that coming from mobile games. (Source: Dot Com Infoway) More than half of mobile games revenue comes from only three genres: puzzle, strategy, and chance. (Source: EEDAR)

33%of all downloaded apps are mobile games. (Source: AppAnnie)

Scope of Gaming Market

A structured form of play that usually undertaken for fun or entertainment and sometimes used as an educational tool is known as a game and these games are distinct from work which is usually carried out for payment and from art which is more often an expression of artistic or ideological elements. It includes the running of specialized applications that are known as video games or electronic games on game consoles like Playstation and X-box or on personal computers in which case the activity of game is known as online gaming. Video games is also an electronic game which involves interaction with a input device or user interface, such as a controller, joystick, motion sensing devices or keyboard, for generating visual feedback on a two- or three-dimensional video display device such as a monitor, TV set, virtual reality headset or touchscreen. For playing video games, gaming computer that is also known as a gaming rig or gaming PC which is a personal computer type game are designed which require a high amount of computing power.

Global gaming market is segmented on the basis of device, type and region & country level. On the basis of device, the global gaming market is divided into console, mobile and computer. On the basis of type, the global gaming market is classified into online and offline.

The regions covered in this Global Games Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Gaming industry report is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Top Gaming Companies

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Valve Corporation.

PlayJam Ltd.

Bluestack Systems Inc.

Sony Corporation and others

Latest News for Gaming

Gaming Feature on MX Player Emerged as a Runaway Hit.

August 13th, 2020; the in-app gaming feature of MX Player launched in February this year and it has grown exponentially since. This platform has provided over 60 games across its Android and iOS apps that has from just nine hyper-casual games. MX Player has stayed true to its vision of providing audiences with “Everytainment”, its democratizing entertainment is with offerings that ranging from original web series, live TV, video streaming, audio streaming and gaming. Gaming has evolved far beyond consoles and personal computers with the huge proliferation of smartphones and cheap data and the mobile Platform has become the most significant segment of the gaming industry.

Increasing Adoption of Mobile and Browser Games is driving the growth of the Global Gaming Market.

Increasing proliferation of mobile phones & easy availability of games on the internet along with innovations in both hardware & software and the growing adoption of mobile & browser games which offer free-to-play business models are some of the major factors driving the global gaming market growth. For instance, According to Entertainment Software Association, Consumers spent about $22.41 billion on video games, hardware and accessories in 2015 and 68.7% i.e. 15.4 billion of these sales include games, mobile apps, add-on content, subscriptions and social networking games. About 35% percent of gamers play games on smartphones and 31% play games on wireless devices. In addition, with the rising popularity of e-sports, multiplayer video game competition between professional and amateur players and trends like a TV/Computer with gaming consoles & increasing prevalence of high-speed Internet connections have made online gaming increasingly popular. For instance, According to Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC, in 2018 the esports industry had a global fan base of 380M with about 37% representing male aged 21 to 35 and about 16% representing females ages 21 to 35. In addition, in the U.S., about 61% of esports viewers earn more than $50,000 per year. Furthermore, as the global population uses social networking sites such as Facebook and Reddit to play games. So, the trend of social media gaming is also expected to foster the global gaming market growth within the forecast period. However, a steep rise in video game-related health issues and problems may hamper the global gaming market growth.

Key Market Segments

By Device: Console, Mobile, Computer

By Type: Online, Offline

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

