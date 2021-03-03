Freight Transport Management Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Outlook | JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, CTSI – Global, Accenture PLC

The Global Freight Transport Management Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Freight Transport Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Key Players:

JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, CTSI – Global, Accenture PLC, Descartes Systems Group Inc., DSV A/S, HighJump, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Geodis and others.

Industry News

– April 2019 – According to the National Infrastructure Commission, the government of the United Kingdom is planning to ban sales of diesel HGVs by 2040 at the latest as part of a plan to make the road and rail freight industry carbon-free by 2050. Over the next 30 years, heavy freight transport in the United Kingdom will increase by at least 27% and could rise by as much as 45%.

– April 2019 – The Mastery Logistics Systems platform will bring centralized and automated appointment making and management. It will create a new automated tracking system based on very low-cost trackers attached to the freight and reported directly to shippers, and introduce widespread blockchain-based bills to accompany shipments and eliminate paperwork processing and invoice settlement.

Key Market Trends

Rail Freight to Account for a Significant Demand for Freight Management Solutions

– The rail freight transportation has had advantages over other modes in the areas of environmental performance, land use, energy consumption, and safety. Therefore, with the increased preference, the rail logistics environment has got complex and difficult to navigate, and companies need both rail cargo industry experience and information technology systems to manage them.

– This has resulted in the advent of a wide range of rail freight transportation management solutions, specifically designed for small freight trains, intermodal lines, and private factory rails that are challenged by the increasing operational complexity and a growing need to automate and/or streamline processes. The companies, such as DXC Technology and Goal Systems are inclining their product portfolio according to these needs.

– Moreover, the higher demand for rail freight transports will be the primary growth enabler for the market, specifically in the OECD countries. Owing to this, the rail freight transport management solutions are expected to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

