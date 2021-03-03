Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.6% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), With Increased Necessity for Mitigating Diverse Risks in Banking and Financial Sector, says Absolute Markets Insights.

With every fraud occurrence, banks experience direct financial impact and also risk losing customers. When a customer reports a fraudulent transaction, the bank is liable for the transaction cost, it has to refund merchant chargeback fee as well as additional fee. Additionally, frauds erode the trust of banks among customers and it becomes difficult to acquire new customers. Several regulatory bodies also levy fines on financial institutions for frauds. Therefore, the risk of losing customers, financial losses, and increasing incidences of fraud are acting as the primary drivers of fraud detection and prevention market in banking and financial sector. Furthermore, increased number of digital payments has modified the fraud landscape. These payments require complex and large scale monitoring of people, places, systems and events.

In terms of revenue, the fraud detection and prevention market stood at US$ 20.70 Bn in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027). The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which is further bifurcated into countries.

The solutions offered by vendors in the fraud detection and prevention market are helping banks and financial institutions to decrease risk while adhering to federal regulations. FICO TONBELLER offers banks an integrated anti-fraud solution that detects, assesses and prevents transaction & process alerts in real-time. The alerts generated by this solution are based on customer and transaction data, event patterns and correlations, and on custom user settings. The solution offers initial and continual risk classification for new and existing customers and provides due diligence functionality in the attached research system in addition to the bank’s database-founded risk analysis. It also creates clear-structured dashboards to visualize cases of fraud, suspicious activities reports, and detected alerts.

“Two of the biggest challenges that banks and other financial institutions face are mitigating risks and compliance to regulations for which they have to maintain constant vigilance. Moreover, in response to the rising customer demand, banks and financial institutions are investing heavily in enabling digital services through multiple channels. This has expanded the attack surface and created new vulnerabilities in the system. This increasing need to combat the growing risks and to meet compliance requirements is driving the fraud detection and prevention market in banking and financial sector. ”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of fraud detection and prevention market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Some of the players operating in the fraud detection and prevention market are ACI Worldwide, Inc., BAE Systems, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Dell Inc., Distil, Inc., DXC Technology, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), First Data Corporation, FIS, Fiserv, Inc., FRISS , Guardian Analytics, IBM Corporation, iovation Inc., Kount Inc., LexisNexis, MaxMind, Inc., NICE, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Securonix, Inc., SIMILITY , Software AG, ThreatMetrix and Wirecard AG amongst others.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market:

By Deployment

On Cloud

On Premise

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Component

Solutions

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

Single-Factor Authentication

Multifactor Authentication

Others

Services

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Application

Identity Theft

Payment Frauds

Electronic Payment Fraud

Mobile Payment Fraud

Credit and Debit Card Fraud

Money Laundering

Others (Banking Transactions, Fund Transfers etc.)

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Power

Government/Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Real Estate

Retail

Telecommunication

Others (Travel and Transportation, Media and Entertainment, etc.)

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

