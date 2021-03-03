Food Service Packaging Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Trends 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Food Service Packaging including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Food Service Packaging investments from 2020 till 2025.

The food service packaging market was estimated at USD 53.21 billion in 2019. This market is expected to reach USD 90.87 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Owing to the rising demand for quick-service restaurants (QSR) coupled with consumer preferences for on-the-go consumption, and propelling e-commerce due to rise in delivery applications, the market for foodservice packaging is growing rapidly.

– Growth in urban population and the consequent increase in demand for processed and prepared food have a significant impact on the growth of the market. For Instance, in the United Kingdom, Just Eat plc reported that household expenditure on takeaways increased from GBP 10.1 billion in 2017 to GBP 10.4 billion in 2018 and is further expected to reach GBP 11.2 billion by 2021.

– Food service has grown to become a major part of consumer spending. As this trend increases, packaging plays a key role in ensuring food safety and providing convenience to consumers. For instance, proper package labeling allows food preparers to know the source of food, its proper holding temperature, and the adequate cooking needed.

– Increase in stringent rules and regulation from government adhering to quality standards is hindering the market growth.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Amcor Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, International Paper Company, Berry Global, Inc., 6.1.5 Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamki Oyj, Graphic Packaging, WestRock Company

Key Market Trends

Plastic Containers to Account for a Significant Market Share

– Demand for plastic packaging is growing at a rapid rate, because it is lightweight, microwaveable, and is available in various design options.

– These products are gaining preference over glass bottles, jars, containers, and metal containers, owing to their multiple benefits.

– Moreover, the recent trend and changing consumer preference for intelligent packaging solutions that can improve safety and convenience, extend product life shelf and monitor freshness, have also contributed to the growing demand for a single-sized plastic container.

– Sustainable packaging is the need of the hour and with many new innovations like biodegradable plastic, bioplastic, that can mitigate environmental risk, the plastic market slowly gaining a little bit of traction.

– Consumers will have increased value for recyclability and perceived greenness of packaging at the same time, demand for proof of sustainability claims will grow exponentially.

– Moreover, the market size of sustainable packaging along with incremental usage of paper, wood, glass, cotton, & others packaging material as sustainable packaging materials are changing the consumers buying habit that makes the environment eco – friendly.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Market Demand

– Owing to the presence of densely populated and emerging economies such as Southeast Asian countries, China, and India, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

– China accounts for the most significant share in the market, ahead of the United States, owing to its comparatively higher food and beverage consumption. The presence of a more dense population and a similar rise in the consumption of fast food is augmenting the growth of the market.

– Moreover, in Australia, people spend nearly 32% of their household food budget on eating out and fast food, and the average fast food meal contains almost half of an adult’s recommended daily energy intake. Subway, KFC, Hungry Jacks, Dominos, Pizza Hut are some of the prominent QRSs in the country that is witnessing a rapid rise in their businesses.

– Major Indian City’s, with urbanization and change in lifestyle, coping with fast-paced work life and dependence on online food platform for burning out their hunger are rapidly changing the dynamics of the foodservice industry.

Recent Advancements-

– May 2019 – Sealed Air Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-reliability, automated bagging systems, for a purchase price of USD 510 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

– April 2019 – Amcor launched Amite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from the companys revolutionary, more sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film. It can reduce a packs carbon footprint by up to 64%.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Food Service Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

