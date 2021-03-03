Food Preservative Market 2021 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2027

Food Preservative Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Food Preservative Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Rise in requirement for convenience products has resulted in rise in the requirement for foods with longer shelf life, thereby powering the global food preservatives market growth.

Scope of The Report:

Food preservation is the procedure of treating food with preservatives to slow down or stop spoilage caused by microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, and others and elevates the food’s shelf life. It comprises limiting the oxidation of fats, which leads to rancidity.

The global food preservatives market is divided by function, type, geography, and application. By type, it is segmented into synthetic and natural. The natural food preservatives section is further segmented into salt, sugar, honey, vinegar, edible oil, alcohol, rosemary extracts, nicin, natamycin, and onion. The synthetic food preservatives section is further segmented into propionates, benzoates, sorbates, and others. Sorbates are further divided into potassium sorbate and sorbic acid. Benzoates are divided as sodium benzoate and benzoic acid. Propionates are also divided into sodium propionate, propionic acid, and calcium propionate. The others section is divided into sulfur dioxide, nitrites, sodium diacetate, lactic acid, and acetic acid. By function, the market is segmented into antioxidants, antimicrobials, and others. The application regions of the industry are widely divided into meat, beverages, bakery, seafood, poultry, dairy & frozen foods, oils & fats, confectionery, snacks, and others. The market is divided by regions into Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia Pacific.

By type, the salt section was the highest contributor to the natural food preservatives market. This was credited to salt being cheap, easily available, and one of earliest forms of food preservation employed all over the globe.

Food Preservative Manufacturers:

The major players included in the global food preservative market forecast are,

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Danisco A/S

Cargill

Incorporated

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Hawkins Watts Limited

Tate & Lyle

Univar Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kerry Group

Galactic

Brenntag Solutions Group, Inc.

PuracBiochem B.V.

Kilo Ltd.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Albemarle Corporation

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Food Preservative Market Key Segments:

By Type: Natural, Synthetic, Sorbates, Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Benzoates, Others

By Function: Antimicrobials, Antioxidants, Others

By Application: Bakery, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Oils & Fats, Dairy & Frozen Foods, Snacks, Confectionery, Beverages, Others

The Global Food Preservatives Market Is Powered By Changing User Preferences Toward Food And Beverages

The global food preservatives market is powered by changing user preferences toward food and beverages. Rise in requirement for convenience products has resulted in rise in the requirement for foods with longer shelf life, thereby powering the global food preservatives market growth. Increase in usage of ready-to-eat food products also powered the usage of natural food preservatives in the recent time. Rise in requirement for organic food goods limits the global food preservatives market development as they often do not have any preservatives.

North America Added Up For The Biggest Market Share In Terms Of Income And Is Predicted To Show The Same Growth In The Years To Come

North America added up for the biggest market share in terms of income and is predicted to show the same growth in the years to come. The market in North America was powered by increase in different applications of the product in Canada, US, and Mexico. Well-develop bakery stores and rise in usage of processed meat is predicted to power the growth. Consumer preference for ready-to-eat products and increasing working population is predicted to help the market growth in Asia Pacific over the coming years. Asia Pacific is predicted to surface as the quickest-developing region, and is predicted to grow at a quick rate during the coming period. The region added up for a major market share in terms of income and the trend is predicted to carry on over the coming period.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Food Preservative Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Food Preservative Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Food Preservative Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Food Preservative Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Food Preservative Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Food Preservative Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

