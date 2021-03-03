Foldable Smartphone Market 2021 Elite Players – Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Motorola Mobility LLC (Lenovo Group Limited), Xiaomi Corp

The Market Research on the “Foldable Smartphone Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Foldable Smartphone market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Foldable Smartphone investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Foldable Smartphone Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 21.3% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Foldable Smartphone Market :

Commercialised Vendors (Market Ready), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC (Lenovo Group Limited), Royole Corp, Microsoft Corp., Emerging Vendors, Sony Corp., Xiaomi Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Apple Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Oppo Co. Ltd., TCL Corp., ZTE Corporation and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– November 2019 – HUAWEIs SmartCareBOE (Business Operations Enablement) was introduced at the TM Forum Digital Transformation Asia (TM Forum DTA) conference in Kuala Lumpur, November 12 14 for global carrier representatives, industry consulting companies and ecosystem partners. The HUAWEI SmartCareBOE solution is designed to enable carriers to achieve experience-driven and data-driven digital service operations to accelerate digital business development and new business growth.

– May 2019 – Royole Corporation had collaboration with Louis Vuitton, to worked together on the world’s first fashion handbags to feature fully flexible displays and sensors. Louis Vuitton’s appropriately named “Canvas of the Future” range includes three iconic leather bags featuring Royole’s patented flexible displays and flexible sensors, so users can show custom images and videos as well as controlling the displays using the flexible touchscreen interface.

Key Market Trends: –

Front-to-Front Fold Type is Gaining Traction During the Forecast Period

– The foldable smartphone market is characterized by its constantly changing dynamics, due to the advancement in technologies and product upgradation thereby supporting the market over the last few years and is expected to continue doing so in the near future. Some of the prominent players are patenting their design architecture of folding smartphones to be launched soon. for instance, Apple, Inc. has patented its folding phone with a hinge heating technology to protect it from damage incurred in use over time.

– The increased awareness among consumers regarding the latest trend in smartphone technologies across developed economies is fueling the demand for such product where the evolving business strategies of manufacturers providing innovative offerings of foldable design is boosting the market growth.

– The smartphone makers are experimenting with different form factors for their foldable smartphones. For instance, it can be seen in Motorola Razr (2019), Samsung Galaxy Fold, as each of these phones looks different from others but prefer front-to-front fold (inward fold) display technology.

Asia-Pacific to Register Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

– The foldable smartphone market is highly influenced by the advancements in technology by the established firms influencing the APAC market. The global market consists of a few key firms mainly from the Asia Pacific region and increases competition as producers compete to gain early benefits of merchandise commercialization over the competitors.

– The APAC market is undergoing uniform growth due to eminent technological resources & segment costs along with huge initial investments required for product enhancement. However, the leading firms are anticipated to launch their products over the forecast years and revolutionize the smartphone industry across the emerging economies.

– Further, there is an increasing focus on R&D activities along with the ongoing technological development trends among several component suppliers and product developers including some of the prominent firms among Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Royole Corporation, BOE, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory, and Tianma. Prominent companies over the APAC region. These are working on developing integrated display technology and are competing to introduce this technology thereby supporting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

