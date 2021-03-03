Fluorosilicic Acid Market Emerging Trend, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2026| American Elements, Fisher Scientific

The report titled “Fluorosilicic Acid Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The fluorosilicic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Top Companies in the Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market: – American Elements, Fisher Scientific, GELEST, INC, Hawkins, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hydrite Chemica, IXOM, KC Industries, LLC, Napco Chemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Solvay America, Inc., The Mosaic Company, VWR International, LLC., Xinxiang Yellow River Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Market Overview:

– Growing demand fluorosilicic acid with increasing use of fluorosilicic acid made etched glass is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Fluorosilicic acid as fluorinating agent from water treatment application is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand of Fluorosilicic Acid from Water Treatment Industry

– Fluorosilicic acid is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula (H3O)2SiF6, and is also named as hexafluorosilicic acid.

– Fluorosilicic acid is produced as a co-product in the manufacture of phosphate fertilizers and also from phosphate rock, which contains fluoride and silica, is treated with sulphuric acid.

– Fluorosilicic Acid is a water insoluble silicon source for use in oxygen-sensitive applications, such as metal production. Additionally it is used in water fluoridation, in hardening cement and ceramics, as a wood preservative.

– Fluorosilicic acid is normally fed directly into water by means of various liquid feeding devices and metering pumps to reduce the incidence of dental caries.

– Rising ground and surface water pollution boosts the requirement of water treatment Plant whichi turn boosts the demand for fluorosilicic acid.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for fluorosilicic acid during the forecast period. The rising demand of fluorosilicic acid from water treatment plant and growing application in construction sector in developing countries like China, Japan and India is expected to drive the demand for fluorosilicic acid in this region.

– The largest producers of fluorosilicic acid are located in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of fluorosilicic acid are Solvay America, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Napco Chemical Company, American Elements and IXOM among others.

– Major population of China relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers which in turn increases the need for water treatment chemicals increases.

– Ruling Govt. Initiatives such as Housing for all the government’s flagship scheme PMAY launched in June 2015 aims to build 20 million urban homes and 30 million rural houses by 2022, Smart Cities, etc. are fuelling the growth of the Urban Infrastructure and construction development.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Fluorosilicic Acid market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Fluorosilicic Acid Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

