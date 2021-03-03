Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Lockheed Martin Corporation, American Semiconductor Inc., Flex Ltd

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) investments from 2020 till 2025.

Scope of the Report



Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) combines the flexibility and low cost of printed plastic film substrates with the performance of semiconductor devices to create a new category of electronics. they have their applications in the various end-user verticals like automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics.

Top Leading Manufactures-

DuPont de Nemours Inc., Xerox Corporation, General Electric Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, American Semiconductor Inc., Flex Ltd, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated, Brewer Science Inc., SI2 Technologies Inc.

Market Scenario

The flexible hybrid electronics market was valued at USD 95.28 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 231.12 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period of (2020 – 2025). Automotive, electronics, the Internet of Things, wearable gadgets, and other emerging chip markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for flexible hybrid electronics market, which often share manufacturing processes and materials with semiconductors.

– Hybrid electronics combine the flexibility, thinness, and lightweight nature of large-area electronics with the processing power of semiconductors, to open a broad range of new applications across different end-use applications, such as the Internet of Things, smart buildings, healthcare, product packaging, retail, and consumer electronics

– Nextflex in 2019, consisted of 90 corporate members and 28 Educational Institutes. Nextflex facilitated about 62 million of investments from 2015 to 2019, making it the biggest agency to invest in this technology.

– Additionally, the increasing demand from consumers for a novel form factor among wearable and flexible products, coupled with the growing demand from end-user segments (such as consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace), for touch control, lighting, sensors, low-frequency wireless devices, innovative signage, photovoltaic, and flexible displays, are driving the growth of the market.

– The market however, is facing challenges with many of their suppliers of the substrate having underdeveloped technology. Players, like Evonik, 3M, and DuPont, do have products that cater to the flexible device market, but those products are not able to meet the requirements of the industry.

Market Key Insights:

Automotive Segment to Drive the Market Growth

– Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) are making a significant impact in various markets, with the automotive sector providing substantial opportunities. Whether it is sensors, OLED displays, and lighting, in-mold electronics, printed heaters or other applications, hence the market is expected to witness massive opportunities for flexible electronics in the automotive industry.

– Early FHE applications are addressing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and basic safety components which utilize FHE, to body comfort and vehicle lighting and powertrain systems aided by the FHE technology. New automotive applications in this field will enable a whole new approach for the in-cabin driving experience.

– As vehicles nowadays continue to get smarter and more electronically complex, new challenges are introduced throughout the production process. Factors in consumer preference considerations and growing safety requirements, and the need for skilled design, is further driving the market.

Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Asia is emerging as a vital and essential region for the development of flexible hybrid electronics, particularly in the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor products. Most countries in Asia have a steady growth of the market, in particular, ones in East Asia (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore).

– The advancements in the technology with R&D of thin film products and field of compact size devices has led to the growth of the FHE market. This region has the most advanced display technology, which is a driving factor for the FHE market.

– Asia-pacific region has the most advanced and proficient technical approach to design and manufacture devices for fast-growing markets including IoT, environmental sensing, wearable applications, flexible displays, and others.

Industry Recent Advancements-

– March 2019 – DuPont Electronics and Imaging announced plans to spend USD 220 million on expanding capacity, for its polyimide (PI) film and flexible circuit materials, sold under the respective trademarks of Kapton and Pyralux. The expanded capacity at the companys Circleville site in the US state of Ohio is expected to be operational, by 2021.

– February 2019 – Xerox acquired Vader Systems, a New York-based manufacturer of the liquid metal jet 3D printers. This acquisition is part of the companys innovations strategy, which aims to access a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of USD 8 billion, for additive/digital manufacturing.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

