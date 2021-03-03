Fiber Optic Connectors Market 2021 is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%

The ripple effects of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak have spread through the fiber optics industry. With several events and conferences being cancelled or postponed, companies in the fiber optic connectors market are relying on the rapidly growing 5G networking infrastructure to keep businesses running during and post the COVID-19 era. This explains why analysts at the Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that the fiber optic connectors market is projected to clock a favorable CAGR of 7.5% during the assessment period.

Suppliers of hardware and software equipment are capitalizing on the ever-expanding 5G infrastructure. Consumer phones offered by Huawei and Apple are being enabled with the 5G connectivity. Sales of such phones are anticipated to surge in 2021 when the global economy strives to recover and offset the losses of 2020. This trend is bolstering the growth of the telecom industry.

Robust Connectors Gain Prominence in Medical Technology and Industrial Automation Industries

Apart from data centers and the telecom sector, companies in the fiber optic connectors market are tapping into revenue opportunities in the power plant technology, industrial automation, and wind turbines industry. For instance, Rosenberger— a specialist in the RF technology is increasing its production capacities to manufacture robust fiber optic connectors that are being made available to users in the medical technology sector. Such innovative products are driving the fiber optic connectors market, which is predicted to surpass the valuation of US$ 5.7 Bn by the end of 2025.

Innovations in modern fiber optic connectors are being driven by increased digitalization and demands placed on data centers. There is a growing hunger for fast and secure transmission of huge volumes of data. Hence, manufacturers are increasing the availability of high-quality connectors to facilitate highest data transmission rates.

In-depth Planning Helps Overcome Speed and Cost Obstacles in FTTH Communication

Fiber optic connectors have become customary in FTTH (Fiber to the Home) communication networks. Although every type of connector is of a unique design, its pros and cons have a dramatic impact on the deployment speeds and costs for FTTH. For instance, differences between the types of connectors are often overlooked during complex planning around fiber deployments depending on the size of the project. Hence, companies in the fiber optic connectors market are educating network planners to take enough time while planning and investigating the right set of connectors to balance the speed and cost specifications.

The era of hollow-core fibers is setting in for the fiber optic connectors market. Bulgin— a manufacturer of environmentally sealed waterproof connectors and electronic components, is increasing its product portfolio in rugged fiber connectors that can be used in harsh environments and prevent contamination.

High Quality SC, ST Patchcords Meet Ever-increasing Demand in Passive Optical Networks

Companies in the fiber optic connectors market are increasing their R&D activities to develop products that are easy to handle, comply with low space requirements, and ensure mechanical stability in continuous operations. In order to achieve this, manufacturers are pushing sales for easy push-pull-boot LCs (Lucent Connectors), which adhere to high-density concepts.

The increasing number of data networks and FTTH applications is acting as key driver for the fiber optic connectors market. Optokon— a telecommunications equipment supplier based in Jihlava, Czechia, is increasing its production capacities in SC (Standard Connectors), FC, and ST (Straight Tip) patchords, among others to meet demanding applications in telecom sectors and data centers. Manufacturers are providing innovative and customized solutions to end users in order to comply with international standards. The ever-increasing demand in passive optical networks (PON) is a key market driver, owing to high optical and mechanical specifications.

Rapid Technological Advancements in U.S. Telecom Sector Boost Market Growth

The next gen splicing is being made possible with robust MDC connectors that offer simple insertion and field-polarity configurability. Companies in the fiber optic connectors market are providing innovative MDC platforms that adhere to high-density fiber management in data center environments. They are developing various cable and fiber management solutions incorporating MDC platforms to capitalize on revenue opportunities. As such, manufacturers are unlocking growth opportunities in the U.S. due to rapid technological advancements and expansion of the U.S. telecom sector.

Manufacturers in the fiber optic connectors market are increasing the availability of enterprise and data center solutions. Established companies with more than decades of production expertise have an edge over emerging market players. The former is strengthening their distribution chains across Asia, South America, and Europe to bolster revenue growth. Attributes such as innovative labelling and tool-less cable strain relief are fueling the demand for MDC connectors.

Fiber Optic R&D Innovations Improve Productivity in IT Sector

Constant investments in fiber optic R&D innovations are helping manufacturers in the fiber optic connectors market gain competitive edge. Tellabs— a global network technology provider based in Texas, U.S., closely identifies itself with fiber optic R&D innovations to empower users in private and governmental agencies. The industry-led fiber-based connectivity is eliminating issues of business disruption caused due to constant technological advancements. The fiber optic technology is gaining popularity as the safest and smartest investment for various organizations, campuses, and enterprises.

Fiber cabling is eliminating the complexity and costs associated with traditional network infrastructures, owing to its advantages of high bandwidth capacity and longer reach. As such, passive optical LAN architectures are improving IT productivity through simplification of the fiber optic technology. The fiber optic technology is being highly preferred by users in data centers and the telecom sector, as this technology offers flexibility in infrastructure design options.

