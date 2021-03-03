Europe Starch Sweetener Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025; Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Tereos SA

The Europe Starch Sweetener Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Europe Starch Sweetener report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Europe Starch Sweetener report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Europe starch sweetener market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Starch Sweetener Market: Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Tereos SA , Ingredion, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152521/europe-starch-sweetener-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Europe Starch Sweetener Market Overview:

– The inclination toward low-calorie sweetener and low-calorie beverages, such as diet coke and low-calorie drinks, and low-calorie foods, such as yogurt, ice cream, and grain-based desserts, has gained popularity across the European region.

– Currently, the consumption of sugar substitutes, such as, xylitol, erythritol, and mannitol, is increasing rapidly across the region. This is attributed to consumer awareness, government regulations to reduce sugar consumption, and application in many health and wellness food products in the market.

– Moreover, the replacement of sugar with low-calorie sweeteners, such as aspartame and stevia can reduce the calorie intake, and thus, help in weight and blood sugar level management. This may create a huge gap in terms of demand for starch sugars, thus, hampering the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Investments In The Starch Market To Strengthen The Starch Sweeteners Production

Europe is one of the largest region across the globe, producing over six hundred products, from native starches to physically or chemically modified starches, and also liquid and solid sweeteners. According to the European Starch Industry Association, in 2018, the total starch production in Europe from EU wheat, maize, and potatoes stood at 10.7 million metric ton in comparison to the 8.7 million metric ton in 2004. The European Starch Industry Association is a trade association and its membership comprises 28 European Union starch producing companies, together representing more than 95% of the EU starch industry. Wheat is the primary feedstock for starch production followed by corn and potato. Specialties like green pea, rice, or chickpea are still minimal and only account for less than 0.5% in the European market. More importantly, increasing number of starch manufacturers are investing in the starch and sweeteners market in Europe to support the local economy and local community while positioning the business for long term growth. For example, in 2019, Cargill Incorporated invested USD 200 million in the wheat producing ingredient at its manufacturing production plant in Germany in order to meet the growing demand for starch products in food and beverages and the paper industry. Starch-based sugars meet the demand for sweetening mixtures and bring additional functionality to numerous food products, contributing to the texture, color stability, and flavor of the final product, while also remaining economic.

Germany Held A Significant Share In The Market

The German national diet is very diverse and is one of Europes largest food and beverage markets. Increasing health awareness, an aging population, and the resulting demand for health and wellness products are driving the market for starch sweetners in Germany. The application of starch sweetners such as glucose in confectionery segment is expected to drive the future demands of the German starch sweetners market. ?Glucose syrups are used in confectionery mainly for their anti-crystallizing role, while in brewing, they are especially used to impart sweetness to the final product. Glucose syrups can adapt, as with the starch from which they result, into a considerable variety of products, each developing specific properties. Moreover, Germany-based manufacturer, Jcking Group, also announced its plans to build a new wheat starch facility at the existing plant in Hamm. The new facility is expected to increase the wheat processing capacity and double starch output, thus, creating a potential market for starch-based sweeteners in the near future.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Starch Sweetener Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152521/europe-starch-sweetener-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Europe Starch Sweetener Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Europe Starch Sweetener market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687