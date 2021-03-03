Europe Sourdough Market Overview Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025; Bread Bread Bakery LTD., Riverside Sourdough, Real Bread

The Europe Sourdough Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Europe Sourdough report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Europe Sourdough report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe sourdough market is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Sourdough Market: Bread Bread Bakery LTD., Riverside Sourdough, Real Bread and Food Company, and others.

Europe Sourdough Market Overview:

– Despite growing at a relatively sluggish pace, baked goods still continues to offer growth opportunities for manufacturers and retailers in Europe, which is driving the sales of the Europe sourdough market.

– Moreover, with the strong performances of bread and pastries in the European region, this factor demonstrate that shoppers are seeking variety to meet their need for different meals and snacks throughout the day, therefore the Europeans customers are increasingly moving towards the new and healthier bakery preparations thus, increasing their preference for the sourdough bread.

– Sourdough bread is the one of the largest market segment in Europe, as compared to the rest of world and it is expected to further boost its sales due to its growing popularity in the foodservice sector and its increasing sales in the retail sector too in the form of bread, pizza base and others.

Key Market Trends

Preference for Healthy Food and Beverage Driving the Sourdough Demand in Europe

The sourdough has properties of both prebiotics and probiotics. The presence of prebiotics in sourdough makes make it easier to digest than many other breads and the presence of probiotic cultures have shown to increase vitamin and mineral absorption.

Though, probiotics themselves don’t survive the baking process in sourdough, but the lactic acid bacteria produced during fermentation remains and provides the benefits. The presence of lactic acid bacteria in sourdough has shown to also contain antioxidant benefits, thus safeguarding the body against illness.

Therefore, these factors can thereby increase its consumption in Europe, as the consumers have started to increase the consumption of those products, which are beneficial towards their overall health. Moreover, one slice of sourdough has more protein than an egg, thus, making it an a perfect protein intake rather than the egg thus, supporting the increasing trend of vegan diet in the European region.

Increasing Application and Use of Sourdough Bread in United Kingdom

Over the past few years, the sale and the application of the sourdough bread in Europe has increased, with Britain being one of the largest user of the same. This can be validated with the fact that Tesco had sold 100,000 of the sourdough loaves a week in 2018, which suggests that this artisan bread has become mainstream in United Kingdom. Also, for an instance, in the last five years, Tesco had almost quadrupled its sourdough range to bring customers new varieties and meet demand in United Kingdom.

Also with the age-old breakfast and the brunch eating culture among the consumers in the country, this factor is enhancing the market for sourdough the country, as it is considered the best bread to be eaten for brunches. It is flavorsome, has a nicer texture and retains its structure perfectly when served with classic brunch foods like poached eggs, mashed avocado or roast tomatoes. Moreover, Tesco had also launched its first ever sourdough baguette in order to offer customers more choice at lunchtime.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Sourdough Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

