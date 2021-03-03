Europe Self-Storage Market 2021 Business Scenario – Big Yellow Group PLC, Access Self Storage, Lok’nStore Limited, Lagerboks, Nettolager

The Global Europe Self-Storage Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Europe Self-Storage market was valued at USD 3.22 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.10 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.13% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Key Players:

Shurgard Self Storage SA, Safestore Holdings PLC, Self Storage Group ASA, W. P. Carey Inc., SureStore Ltd, Big Yellow Group PLC, Access Self Storage, Lok’nStore Limited, Lagerboks, Nettolager, Pelican Self Storage, 24Storage, Casaforte (SMC Self-Storage Management), W. Wiedmer AG and others.

Industry News

– January 2020 – Shurgard signed a purchase agreement for land in central-east London and is expected to receive a building permit for a new storage facility in 2020. The future 85 000 sq.. ft self-storage property is expected to open by mid-2021.

– January 2020 – Safestore Holdings PLC acquired Omb Self Storage SL for about EUR 17.3 million on a debt-free and cash-free basis, marking the U.K.-based company’s entrance into the Spanish self-storage market. OMB Self Storage operates four leasehold properties in Barcelona and one option to acquire the freehold for EUR 4.2 million. The company was 30% owned by its current management, who will remain with the business and 70% by a Spanish family office. Safestore aims to rebrand the stores and has taken over operation of the sites, effective immediately.

Key Market Trends

Business Storage Expected to Gain Market Popularity

– Although self-storage was originally intended for personal storage, businesses have slowly realized the importance of self-storage facilitates. According to the Self Storage Association, businesses account for close to 30% of all self-storage tenants.

– Small businesses renting a self-storage unit would be a cost-effective, short-term, or long-term solution to address space management issues. The majority of self-storage business customers are start-ups; for them, it offers a flexible solution for office space, distribution, and storage of goods without requiring lengthy leases. The self-storage operators are now catering more for business customers by offering meeting rooms, free Wi-Fi, and courier services. The advantage for operators is that business customers stayed for more extended periods than domestic ones, giving them a stable income source.?

– Safestore, a key vendor in the UK self-storage market, revealed that some stores have reported that small- and medium-sized businesses use up to 60% of their self-storage units. Businesses operating in the e-commerce marketplace, construction companies, etc., have predominantly been using self-storage spaces.?

– With vendors in the market offering insurance services and advanced surveillance, like video, to safeguard the products stored, more businesses are looking forward to investing in self-storage units to keep their inventory running. Vendors in the market are planning their construction spaces within the radius of small businesses, and in line with their requirements, like climate-controlled units of different sizes.?

– Recently, Janus International has been offering its emerging technology-enabled solution, namely Nok Smart Entry System, to replace the traditional unlocking storage process. It is a wireless, cloud-based digital key management solution that allows users to enter the facility using only a smartphone. It provides a fully automated move-in experience to meet todays self-storage customers. Strategically designed to improve the end-user experience while giving facility managers more time in their day, the Nok? Smart Entry system offers a smarter, more convenient entry and unit access solution.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Europe Self-Storage market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Europe Self-Storage market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Europe Self-Storage market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Europe Self-Storage market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Europe Self-Storage market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Europe Self-Storage market.

Finally, the Europe Self-Storage Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

