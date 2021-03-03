Europe Heat Exchanger  Market Emerging Trend, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025

The report titled “Europe Heat Exchanger Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Europe Heat Exchanger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.21% during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Europe Heat Exchanger Market: – Vahterus Oy, Alfa Laval, Danfoss A/S, Hisaka Works Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Modine Manufacturing Company, Sondex Holding A/S, SPX Cop

Market Overview:

– The European heat exchanger market has been evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of industrial processes and the environment in which they have to work. The manufacturing companies have introduced new hybrid heat exchangers that are extremely efficient and flexible.

– Moreover, the low weight and compact size of these heat exchangers, as compared to the conventional ones, have provided added advantages in location, which has space constraints, such as offshore platforms. Thus, the introduction of new hybrid heat exchangers technology is a major opportunity in the market studied.

– Germany is expected to witness major industrial activities in the forecast period, and it is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Segment to Dominate the Market

– The expansion of industrialization has been driving the market for heat exchangers in Europe.

– In 2019, Europe was the largest market for heat exchangers. The region has huge installed plant capacities of heat exchangers.

– Shell and tube are the most widely used types of heat exchangers that had accounted for the significant share of the industrial heat exchangers market in 2018.

– Shell and tube heat exchangers can manage fluids at high temperatures and pressures due to which they have been preferred in a variety of applications, such as chemical, petrochemical and oil and gas, food and beverage, and power generation.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– The German heat exchanger market size is anticipated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Rising concerns toward environmental pollution, along with shifting trends to curb carbon emissions across the industrial sector, may augment business growth.

– The growing demand for centralized heating systems across the commercial and residential sectors may significantly contribute to industry expansion.

– Germany has been transforming waste heat to electricity with the help of a heat exchanger used in the thermal power plant and increase electricity consumption by 35%, 2025.

– Low-pressure drop, economic viability, and high efficiency are some of the significant features that may favor product adoption over available alternatives.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Europe Heat Exchanger market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Europe Heat Exchanger Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

