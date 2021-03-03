Europe Essential Oils Market 2021 Business Scenario – Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan, Eden Garden, Young Living, Farotti Essenze

Europe Essential Oils Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The Europe Essential Oil Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of aromatherapy at homes as it aids in pain relief, cognitive function, brain stimulation, mood enhancement, and support cognitive function is expected to create immense growth opportunities over the upcoming years.

The demand for orange, lemon, and eucalyptus oils is increasing at an exponential rate and the industry is no longer able to keep up with the rapidly increasing consumer demand. Suppliers are also forced to increase the prices of aromatic crops as they struggle to compete with other commodities and feed crops. These factors are likely to hinder the growth further in the region.

Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan, Eden Garden, Young Living, Farotti Essenze, Do Terra, Rocky Mountain Essential Oils, Roberta S.A.

Request for PDF Brochure: (Flat 25% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356932/europe-essential-oils-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Executive Summary

The rise of Aromatherapy in Europe

The interest in aromatherapy in Europe has grown over the past years, leading to significant growth in demand for high value essential and vegetable oils and hydrolats, mostly in its use as natural ingredients. Consumers are increasingly using aromatherapy for specific health issues, especially in France and Germany, where aromatherapy is used as a medical treatment in the context of phytotherapy.

As a result of the healthy living trend in Europe, there is a renewed interest in aromatherapy and other natural remedies. Hectic life schedules are one of the main concern that has led consumers to undertake more responsibility for their personal health, integrating mental and physical wellbeing. Furthermore, the increased interest in aromatherapy is also reflective of the massive and growing amount of information that is available to consumers and companies on aromatherapy.

The growing share of essential oil in cosmetics & personal care

The European cosmetic industry has evolved over the past years and by far the largest market for both cosmetics and personal care market in Europe is Germany and France followed by the United Kingdom. From a consumer’s perspective, the majority of the consumption is meant to protect their health, boosting their self-esteem, and overall enhancing their well-being.

The safe use of essential oils in cosmetic products depends on both the quality of raw materials used and the extraction method by which the neat essential oil is produced. By far, as quoted by Caribbean Export Development Agency, natural cosmetics are growing at an annual rate of 8-10% in the EU, while increasing the demand for natural ingredients like essential oils altogether. Furthermore, across the United Kingdom, the certified natural and organic cosmetics market is at an all-time high as sustainable shoppers will eventually continue to drive the market for green beauty.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356932/europe-essential-oils-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Essential Oils Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2021-2027), Competition by Manufacturers

─Europe Market Size (Value) of Essential Oils (2021-2027)

─Europe Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

─Europe Essential Oils Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Europe Essential Oils Market Analysis by Application

─Europe Essential Oils Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Essential Oils Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Europe Essential Oils Market Forecast (2021-2027)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Essential Oils report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Essential Oils product development and gives an outline of the potential Europe market.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]