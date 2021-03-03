Europe Elderly Care Market Strategic Assessment & SWOT Analysis 2021-2028 | By Application, by Product | Key Players- Medtronics, ORPEA GROUPE

The newly added report by Data Bridge Market Research entitled Europe Elderly Care Market 2021 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application and Forecast to 2028 gives productive ideas, updated information with the latest market intelligence and which supports with the strategic investment decisions. The exploration investigators give a detailed depiction of the value chain and its wholesaler network’s examination. This market study gives far reaching information that improves the understanding, scope, and utilization of this report. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, technological innovations and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

The major players covered in Europe Elderly Care are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BAYADA Home Health Care

BS Care Limited

Home Instead Franchising Limited

Medtronics

ORPEA GROUPE

Right At Home LLC

Senior Group

Europe Elderly care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 503,050.83 million by 2027. Rising patient pool for chronic illness in ageing population is one of the major factors for the market growth.

With increasing government initiatives and increasing government funding towards the long term care of elderly patients and growing the growth rate of aging population across Europe, pressurize public finance towards funding.

For instance,

in 2018, according to the European commission, the growing number of geriatric population fuels to healthy lifestyle of adults and lower rate of birth increases the number of 80+ population which was observed from 4.9% to 13% from 2016 to 2017. These growth rates in geriatric population have raised the public expenditure for long term care (LTC) from 1.6% to 2.7% of GDP from 2016 to 2070.

Europe Elderly Care Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

Europe Elderly Care Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in elderly care market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium and Rest of Europe.Germany dominates the Europe elderly care market due to growing number of geriatric population associated with the diseases among elderly population and the better medical facilities and healthcare services is provided in the region to the older people.

Table Of Content

Research Coverage: This is the first part of the research that covers market segmentation outlines, years studied, analysis targets, major Innovation Management Platforms manufacturers, and product range.

Key Market Features: The report here puts the spotlight on market output, revenue, usage, and potential. It also brings market trends, drivers, restraints and macroscopic indicators to light.

Profiles of companies: This section includes a broad examination of key players in the Europe Elderly Care market based on various factors such as the latest advances, market share and gross margins. This provides an analysis of SWOT, too.

Key Strategic Developments: All the regions evaluated in the study are examined here based on key factors such as volume, sales, market share, import, and export.

Regional demand: Each domestic market discussed here is evaluated based on the market’s share of sales and output.

Product market penetration: It comprises of the study of costs, sales and industry overview by product type.

Continued……..

Competitive Landscape and Europe Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., BAYADA Home Health Care, BS Care Limited, Home Instead Franchising Limited, Medtronics, ORPEA GROUPE, Right At Home LLC., Senior Group, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG among other players in Europe. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In June 2019, BAYADA (U.S.) has recognized by Forbes as best employer due to their unique work culture and new grads in employee management. The honour received for employees has motivated organization and the society to ensure better quality services around their presence

In January 2019, Philips announced to launch app-based hub under senior caretaking services. The new platform incorporated by the company will enhance the elderly care products range into single digital system for care takers especially designed for family.

Influence Highlights Of The Europe Elderly Care Market Report:

The report throws light on a highly well-formatted segmentation and detailed overview of the Europe Elderly Care industry.

As per the study, the Europe Elderly Care market is segregated into segments based on the product spectrum, applications, regions, and key manufacturers.

The report encompasses details related to the market share of every product as well as the target returns of the segment.

Europe Elderly Care report provides historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

The report provides qualitative analysis through various tools including Porter’s Five Forces Model, PESTLE Analysis, and SWOT Analysis

The Europe Elderly Care market study provides analysis on market size in terms of both consumption volume, production volume, revenue, trends, import-export, value chain, distributors, pricing, segments trends analysis, etc. for regional as well as market

The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue, and forecast by type and by application for the period 2021-2027.

Europe Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market, due to the requirement of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population; those are not capable of self-assistance, this factor fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate Elderly Care Market as homecare is designed in a way which enables comfort to aged patients and population and rising geriatric population in the European countries, leading the growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

