Europe Collagen Supplements Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2025; Shiseido Co. Ltd, Vita Proteins LLC, Everest Neocell LLC

The Europe Collagen Supplements Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Europe Collagen Supplements report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Europe Collagen Supplements report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe collagen supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period 2021 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Collagen Supplements Market: Shiseido Co. Ltd, Vita Proteins LLC, Everest Neocell LLC, Hunter & Gather Foods Ltd ?, and Nutraformis Limited (LQ Collagen), and others.

Europe Collagen Supplements Market Overview:

– Consumer growing desire to prevent premature aging is escalating the demand for collagen peptide-infused nutricosmetics, across the region, thus, driving the market studied. Also, the rise in the demand for free-from solutions in collagen supplements, owing to the increase in the number of new product launches with a clean label, non-GMO, sugar-free natural ingredients, infused with hydrolyzed collagen, has proved the consumers shift toward natural products, thereby declining the market for synthetically derived collagen supplements.

– Collagen supplements have a high demand in European countries, particularly from women. Approximately 38% of the European population is investing in vitamins, minerals, or supplements, in order to eliminate the appearance of wrinkles. Moreover, celebrities promote the consumption of collagen supplements and their benefits. This is expected to drive the market’s growth.

– However, the introduction of vegan supplements is hampering the growth of animal- and marine-sourced collagen supplements, across the region.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Consumer Awareness on Collagen-Infused Nutricosmetics

Designed to deliver healthy aging benefits with an emphasis on skin, hair, and nail beauty, there has been a growing demand for collagen-based supplements. This is due to the increase in consumer awareness on the benefits of collagen peptides and tripeptides infused in human nutrition, which has gained traction in both the nutrition and cosmetic markets, contributing to the growth of nutricosmetic solutions across the region.

Driven by consumer’s growing desire to prevent premature aging, along with the growing preference for natural, safe, and effective beauty solutions, protein- and amino acid-derived nutricosmetics, such as collagen, held a significant market share of in the European nutricosmetics market. This has led key players in the nutraceutical market to expand its product portfolio with nutricosmetics in order to place themselves strongly in the beauty supplements market.

Italy to Hold the Major Share in the Regional Market

By country, Italy is witnessed to account for the lion’s share, followed by United Kingdom and France in the European market, owing to the growth and acceptance of several collagen peptide-based products in various forms, particularly among the aging population. The Italian consumers have been inkling toward beauty drink products, which are made from natural ingredients and have proven claims. Thus, the companies have been launching beauty drinks in Italy whose benefits are scientifically proven.

Some of the major brands offering collagen supplements in the market include Neocell, Sunwarrior, NutriZing, and Multinutricion, among others.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Collagen Supplements Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

