Ethanol Market worth US$ 157.46 Billion 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4%

The report “Ethanol Market, by Type (Coarse-grain Based Ethanol, Sugarcane Based Ethanol, Wheat-based Ethanol), by End-user (Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2028″. The ethanol market size is projected to grow from US$ 77.11 billion in 2018 to US$ 157.46 billion by 2028. The global ethanol market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for ethanol as a fuel globally, coupled with its growing demand from the automotive sector.

In 2016, for instance, the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Shipping announced that Indian Government has decided to increase the rate of ethanol blend in petrol up to 22.5% in future.

Increasing mergers and acquisitions, coupled with R&D investments by companies operating in the target market on development of various ethanol based blends is in turn is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.

Key Highlights:

· In 2017, for instance, Pacific ethanol, Inc. formed a licensing agreement with the key manufacturer of ethyl alcohol processing technologies Edeniq, Inc., in order to enable company to utilize Edeniq’s Cellunator technologies for manufacturing of ethyl alcohol based on cellulose in, California.

· In January 2015, for instance, in order to cater to the rising demand for ethanol in the U.S. market, Flint Hills Resources LP has purchased an ethyl alcohol production facility Southwest Georgia ethanol, LLC which is located in Georgia, U.S.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global market accounted for US$ 77.11 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

· By type, sugarcane based ethanol type segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018 in terms of volume and expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Technological advancement in of ethyl alcohol production from raw materials especially from lingo cellulosic is expected to propel the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

· By end user, the fuel segment is expected to hold significant revenue share over the forecast period. Growing automotive sector across the globe, coupled with the rising demand for the ethanol as a fuel is in turn expected to boost growth of the segment over the forecast period.

· By region, North America ethanol market accounted for major revenue share of the global ethanol market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Stringent regulations over the particulate emissions, coupled with increasing presence of domestic manufacturers and well-established automotive industry in the region are some among the major factor expected to support growth of the ethanol market in the region over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Ethanol Market” by Type (Coarse-grain Based Ethanol, Sugarcane Based Ethanol, Wheat-based Ethanol), by End-user (Fuel, Industrial Solvents, Beverages, Cosmetics), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2028

The prominent player operating in the global ethanol market includes Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Solvay Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Pacific Ethanol, Inc., Green Plains Inc., The Andersons, Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, POET LLC, and Flint Hill Resources LP.



