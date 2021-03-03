Esports Agency Service Market Report – Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Albany, New York: Esports, short for “electronic sports,” transforms online gaming into a spectator sport. The experience is similar to watching a professional sporting event, except that instead of watching a physical event, spectators watch video gamers compete against each other in a virtual environment. If it’s hard to imagine why anyone would watch somebody else playing a video game, just think about how enjoyable it is to watch Lebron James or Steph Curry play basketball. Just as traditional sports fans enjoy watching top athletes perform at the top of their craft, the same is true of those who watch top video gamers compete.

Esports agency service is a booming global industry where skilled video gamers play competitively. In the same way that traditional sports have competitions in baseball, basketball, and football, esports encompasses competitions across a variety of video games. Contrary to common perception, esports agency service is not simply a phenomenon occurring in the basements of unemployed twentysomethings; the industry is real, growing globally, and investable. In fact, over 380 million people watch esports worldwide both online and in person. More people watched the 2016 world finals of popular esports game League of Legends than the NBA Finals Game 7 that year. With its fragmented landscape and digital platform, the esports sector holds promise for a multitude of monetization opportunities.

Emergence of Esports Agency Services

Professional players employ esport agency service to compete for cash prizes. Each team specializes and competes in one specific game, such as League of Legends, Dota, or Counter-Strike. The teams that compete at these tournaments have millions of followers on Twitter, millions watching online, and tens of thousands of spectators following them to in-person tournaments. A few examples esport agency service include Evil Geniuses, Fnatic, and Optic Gaming.

The best esports teams are recruited to be a part of organizations, have several teams that specialize in their respective video games but operate under the same name. Leveraging a larger fan base following as the esport agency service recruits more high profile players and teams, esport agency service will seek out sponsorships with brands to access additional revenue streams outside of cash prizes. These are determined by the following and successes of the underlying players and teams of that specific esport agency service.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market

The global esport agency service market was positively affected by the emergence of COVID-19. As more and more people stayed indoor and watched in-house media and entertainment, the popularity of esport was among the highest. With real-world sports on the pause, the esports agency service market witnessed a sharp uplift with viewers turning to streaming channels and other digital platforms to watch esports.

Among the different regional segments of the global esport agency service market, the North America region is expected to dominate in the coming years of the forecast period. Presence of strong esports cultural community and notable players in the region, the North America market is expected to flourish in the coming years of the forecast period.

