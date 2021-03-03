Energy-based Aesthetic Devices (EAD) Market 2021 – Detail Outlook and Analysis Till 2025

The Market Research on the “Energy-based Aesthetic Devices (EAD) Market 2021-2025”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Energy-based Aesthetic Devices (EAD) market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Energy-based Aesthetic Devices (EAD) investments from 2021 till 2025.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Energy-based Aesthetic Devices (EAD) Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/12182508023/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-ead-market-insights-competitive-landscape-and-market-forecast-2025/inquiry?Mode=A18

Energy-based Aesthetic devices Overview

Energy-based aesthetic devices can be extensively used for the upliftment of wrinkled and aged skin, rejuvenation, and removal of acne scars, removal of fat and sagging from the skin, improving the quality of the skin by skin tightening and body contouring, etc. With the development of the latest technologies in this field, a rising inclination toward minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures can be witnessed. The use of advanced technologies has also significantly lowered the time required for healing and for undergoing the treatment. A rise in world’s aging population, along with an increased consciousness among the youth as well as older age group regarding aesthetic beauty is driving the growth in the market of energy-based aesthetic devices. Energy-based aesthetic treatments are increasingly finding applications across a vast number of areas such as Hair Removal, Facial and Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation, Fat Reduction, Body Contouring, Skin Tightening, Cellulite Reduction, reduction of wrinkles, dryness, age spots, pigmentation, pores and sagging skin.

Top Key Players

Alma Lasers, Cutera Inc, Cynosure, Genesis Biosystems Inc., Lumenis, Sciton, Solta Medical, Syneron Medical, YOLO Medical Inc., Venus Concept and Others.

Based on Types, The Energy-based Aesthetic Devices (EAD) Market is segmented into:

Laser-based

Light-based

Electromagnetic energy-based

Ultrasound-based

Suction-based

Plasma energy-based

Others

Based on Application, The Energy-based Aesthetic Devices (EAD) Market is segmented into:

Hair removal

Skin tightening

Facial rejuvenation

Fat reduction and body contouring

Cellulite reduction

Scar removal

Others

Click the link to buy This Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/12182508023?mode=su?Mode=A18

Industry Trends

The field of Energy-based Aesthetic devices is evolving owing to the various recent product development activities by top industry players. The launch of Cynosures Elite iQ platform, and Scitons mJOULE platform in June 2020, marks the most recent event in EAD market. Elite iQ platform is the next generation of the Elite+ Aesthetic Workstation, launched in the US, EU and Australia. The platform allows faster treatments with higher max energy compared to previous generation devices. The Elite iQ platform leverages the live Melanin Reader, Skintel, to offer customized laser hair removal treatments and permanently reduce unwanted hair for all skin types, anywhere on the body. In January 2020, Alma Lasers launched the DermaClear hydradermabrasion platform, which is a new 3-in-1 treatment solution for deep cleansing, nourishment, and hydration of facial skin. On the other hand, Scitons mJOULE platform is a dual-wavelength platform that offers a new laser skin revitalization fractional treatment, MOXI, and the pulsed broad-spectrum light BBL HERO.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]