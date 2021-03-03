Endpoint Security  Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2021-2026| VMware Inc., Bitdefender LLC, Avast Software SRO, Fortinet Inc

The report titled “Endpoint Security Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Endpoint Security market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 13.96 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 22.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.0%, during the period of 2021 – 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Endpoint Security Market: – VMware Inc., Bitdefender LLC, Avast Software SRO, Fortinet Inc., ESET LLC, Panda Security SL, Kaspersky Lab Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sophos Group PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., SentinelOne Inc., FireEye Inc., RSA Security LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Trend Micro Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., McAfee LLC, Blackberry Cylance

Industry News and Developments:

– February 2020 – Broadcom announced world’s first Wi-Fi 6E chip for mobile devices. Wi-Fi 6E extends the Wi-Fi 6 standard to support the soon-to-be-operational 6 GHz band with wider 160 MHz channel bandwidths, which can double Wi-Fi speeds and cut latency in half compared to Wi-Fi 5.

– February 2020 – CrowdStrike launched its endpoint recovery services. The new offering combines the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, threat intelligence, and real-time response to accelerate business recovery from cyber intrusions. Endpoint recovery services was introduced to fundamentally shift the traditional approach of how businesses recover from known security incident.

Market Overview:

– The number of PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and point-of-sale terminals has witnessed tremendous growth with the rise in population and the increased digitalization in industrial processes. This increase in different smart devices is generating several endpoints in networks, all over the world. Hence, there is a rising need for security, owing to the increased number of endpoint devices.

– Multiple types of endpoint security mediums have been recognized, such as firewalls or antiviruses. These mediums monitor the data and update the same in the server, which has become a requisite for the current technology-based industry. The increased internet accessibility, machine-to-machine communication, and growth in automation are all driving the market.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– Cyber-attacks are becoming more purposeful, sophisticated, and costly. The healthcare industry is having to come to terms with its exposure to cyber risks. The healthcare industry is in a time of transition, and that includes IT infrastructure and cybersecurity.

– The key driver for considering better endpoint security solutions is the inability of existing endpoint security products to stop an increasing number of threats such as fileless malware, advanced attacks, and evasive threats. A lack of visibility closely follows the lack of threat defence into endpoints.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold a Highest Market Growth

– The growing number of connected devices and the adoption of IoT technologies across different industries in the region are expected to fuel the growth of the endpoint security solutions, over the forecast period.

– This is evident from the Cisco VNI report, which states that by 2022, the region is expected to have 2.6 billion internet users (62% of the population), up from 1.7 billion (41% of the population) in the year 2017 along with 13.1 billion networked devices/connections by 2022, up from 8.6 billion in 2017.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Endpoint Security market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Endpoint Security Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

