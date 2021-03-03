Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market 2021-2028 BI software demands, looming growth factors with Domo, Tableau Server, Power BI, Looker, Sisense, SAP

Embedded business intelligence or embedded BI refers to the integration of business intelligence solutions within business process applications or portals. Embedded BI puts capabilities such as interactive dashboards, reporting, predictive analytics, data analysis, and more within existing business applications.

Sisense is an agile business intelligence (BI) solution that provides advanced tools to manage and support business data with analytics, visuals and reporting. The solution allows businesses to analyze big and disparate datasets and generate relevant business trends for them.

The Microsoft BI Suite is the software giant’s suite of tools designed for easy data processing. The system aims to help businesses turn all of that messy, complex information into extractable insights. It is one of the most popular BI solutions on the market right now.

Leading Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market key players across the World are:-

Domo, Tableau Server, Power BI, Looker, SAP, Logi Analytics, JReport, TIBCO, Dundas, Information Builders, JReport, MicroStrategy, OpenText, Salesforce, and Sisense

Market segmentation by tools:

Dashboards

Visualizations

Reporting

Predictive Analytics

Data Mining

ETL

OLAP

Drill-Down

Market segmentation by application:

Spreadsheets

Reporting and querying software

Online analytical processing (OLAP)

Digital dashboards

Data mining

Business activity monitoring

Data warehouse

Geographically, Embedded Business Intelligence Software report is segmented into many Key Regions covering United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World.

