Electrosurgery Market Size, Share, Current trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2021 – 2027

The growth of the electrosurgery devices market is powered by increase in number of surgical operations all over the world, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, large pool of geriatric population, and technical advancements.

Scope of The Report:

Electrosurgery devices are employed in surgical operations such as general surgery, gynecology surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and others. These devices use electric current for the targeted tissues’ thermal destruction. Electrosurgery devices are used in surgical procedures to coagulate, cut, fulgurate, and desiccate the tissues. These devices are employed in combination with specialized instruments.

The global electrosurgery devices market is divided by application, product, and geography. By product, the market is divided into electrosurgery instruments & accessories, electrosurgery generators, and argon & smoke management systems. The electrosurgery instruments & accessories section is further divided into electrosurgery accessories (cords, patient return electrodes, adapters, cables, and others) and electrosurgery equipment (monopolar electrosurgery instruments and bipolar electrosurgery instruments). Electrosurgical instruments & accessories section added up for the biggest market share and is predicted to develop at a significant rate during the coming period.

By products, the electrosurgery market is divided into electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments, smoke evacuation systems, and electrosurgical accessories. The electrosurgical instruments section added up for the biggest share of the global electrosurgery market. The huge share of this section can be credited to the high usage volume of reusable and disposable electrosurgical instruments. Moreover, technical advancements in electrosurgical instruments and the rising number of plastic and cosmetic surgeries are powering the development of this section.

By type of surgery, the market is divided into gynecology surgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, urological surgery, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, oncological surgery, neurosurgery, and other surgeries. The general surgery section added up for the biggest share of the market. The huge share of this section can be credited to the increasing elderly population and the subsequent rise in the occurrence of different conditions/diseases, the increasing volume of surgical operations conducted, and the increasing prevalence of obesity.

By end users, the electrosurgery market is divided into ambulatory surgical centers; hospitals, clinics, & ablation centers; and research laboratories & academic institutes. The hospitals, clinics, & ablation centers section added up for the biggest market share. The huge share of this section can be credited to a huge number of electrosurgery processes conducted in hospitals, the increasing requirement for minimally invasive operations, and the increasing adoption of enhanced imaging modalities to enhance workflow efficiency in hospitals.

Electrosurgery Manufacturers:

The major players included in the global electrosurgery market forecast,

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Bovie Medical Corporation

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

CONMED Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon US, LLC.)

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Olympus Corporation.

Electrosurgery Market Key Segments:

By Product Type: Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments, Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments, Advanced Vessel Sealing instruments, Bipolar Forceps, Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments, Electrosurgical Pencils, Electrosurgical Electrodes, Suction Coagulators, Monopolar Forceps, Electrosurgical Accessories, Patient Return Electrodes, Cords, Cables, and Adapters, Other Accessories

By Surgery Type: General Surgery, Obstetrics/Gynecology Surgery, Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Oncological Surgery, Other Surgeries

By End User Type: Hospital, Clinics, & Ablation Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

The growth of the electrosurgery devices market is powered by increase in number of surgical operations all over the world, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, large pool of geriatric population, and technical advancements. On the other hand, stringent government laws for product approval are predicted to hinder the market development. Contrariwise, high market potential in untapped emerging nations is predicted to offer lucrative growth avenues for the market.

North America Added Up For The Biggest Share Of The Electrosurgery Market, After Europe

By region, the electrosurgery market is divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America added up for the biggest share of the electrosurgery market, after Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to develop at the max rate during the coming period, majorly owing to the government efforts to increase access to elective surgery, growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries, high patient population, large population base, and developing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Electrosurgery Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Electrosurgery Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Electrosurgery Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Electrosurgery Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Electrosurgery Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Electrosurgery Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

