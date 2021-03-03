Electronic Article Surveillance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Agon Systems, All-Tag Corporation, Shenzhen Emeno Technology

The Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The electronic article surveillance is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key Players:

Sensormatic Solutions (Johnson Controls International plc), Nedap N.V., Gunnebo Gateway AB, Ketec, Inc., Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (CCL Industries Inc.), Agon Systems, All-Tag Corporation, Shenzhen Emeno Technology, Dexilon Automation S.L., TAG Company and others.

Key Market Trends

Tags to Witness Significant Market Growth

– Every store has a problem with shrinkage can benefit from the use of an EAS system. The use of the right quality tags generally reduces shrinkage between 50-90 %. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books where these tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags.

– OMNI Systems is one of the prominent authorized dealers of Sensormatic anti-theft tags. Sensormatic anti-theft tags are one of the leading EAS providers for source theft-prevention tagging solution. The company provides hard tags to securely protect almost any item in any retail environment. Sensormatic hard tags are accessible in three innovative technologies, which are Acousto Magnetic (AM), Radio Frequency (RF), and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).

– Further players are innovating and expanding existing technology in tags integrating with AM or RF technology to provide solutions for any retail products. For instance, in Jan 2020, Checkpoint Systems added the Alpha ShoeLok to its line of specialized tags to protect against retail footwear theft. It unlocks with an Alpha S3 HandKey, Multi-Detacher, or Super S3 Key providing a two-alarm system making it a high-security solution.

– Further, in September 2019, Coles announced to puts security tags on high-quality cut meats to prevent thefts in their store. The tags are formulated to set off an alarm if they are removed from the store. The above instances inhibit the growth of EAS tags in supermarkets and another merchandising store such as footwear retails.

– Further, with the new launch of retail outlets, the market inhibits growth. In April 2019, Avery Dennison announced the launch of I.Lab in Pune, which will be elevated by R&D capabilities at ADIKC (Avery Dennison Innovation and Knowledge Centre). The I.Lab will provide assistance to customers and partners with live demonstrations, and technical support to help partners in exploring the opportunities surrounding intelligent label solutions such as smart tags and RFID adoption.

– In the United States, the overall value of returned merchandise during 2019 was USD 309 billion. This cost does not include the overhead cost, sorting, and repackaging useable goods for resale, further does not account for the disposal of unsaleable merchandise. Moreover, in addition, an estimated USD 27 billion of USD 309 billion were fraudulent merchandise returns (a theft where a customer steals from a store by returning the item that is from the particular store and receiving money through the fraudulent transaction) which was up 35% compared to 2018.

– According to NRSS info (National Retail Security Survey) in 2019, in the United States, 92.1% of retailers responded to use burglar alarms for the loss prevention systems. Also, 46.1% of retailers responded to rely on using electronic security tags. Hence the demand for security tags EAS holds the high demand in the United States.

– In April 2020, INEO Tech Corp. announced it had received a Notice of Allowance from UPSTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for U.S. patent application 16/317,084, entitled ‘Combination media display and EAS pedestal’ The combination of a media display such as an LED screen with an EAS Pedestal is a unique invention do to the complexity in designing and housing an RF security tag system in close proximity to an LED screen without degradation of the RF signal required for the operation of the EAS system. This further caters to the growth in the market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

