Electrical Enclosures Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Hubbell Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation

The Electrical Enclosures Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The electrical enclosures market was valued at USD 5.80 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 9.49 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.57% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Electrical Enclosures market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Hubbell Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation, Eldon Holding AB, AZZ Inc., Austin Electrical Enclosures, Siemens AG, Pentair PLC, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., Adalet (Scott Fetzer Company), amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2018 – JSC Rusatom Automated Control Systems and Schneider Electric signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation aimed at further cooperation for high safety and reliability, cost-efficiency, as well as better competitiveness of electrical equipment for NPP power units and electric power grid.

– February 2018 – Rittal North America LLC introduces the SE 8 line of stand-alone enclosures which provides strength and durability and 30% more useable internal space than comparable unibody designs. SE 8 features multiple interchangeable accessories, including all TS 8 interior system accessories, plus cable entry options, swing frames, chassis, rails and partial panels, lighting and grounding systems, plinth, cable base and flex block.

Key Market Trends:

Energy and Power End-User Industry to Hold a Significant Share

– Environmental issues related to fossil fuels and nuclear energy are prompting a rise in alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind energy. Solar and wind energy are considered as safe, pollution-free renewable energy. Countries around the world are embracing this technology.

– Power generated from solar and wind sources use sensitive electrical components and batteries that if exposed to the elements cause system failure. Therefore, the energy generation sector is significantly using electrical enclosures for safety purposes.

– Wind and solar energy equipment require capabilities that include seismic protection, EMC shielding, electronics cooling, security, resistance to corrosion, and integration of power conversion and multi-component systems, which is achieved by the use of electrical enclosures.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The growing industrial automation and smart home integration are expected to drive the electrical enclosures market significantly in this region, particularly due to the United States being an early adopter of industrial automation.

– About 63% of this electricity generation was from fossil fuels, a decline by 2% from 65% in 2018. About 20% of the energy from fossil fuels was from nuclear energy and about 17% was from renewable energy sources. The US Energy Information Administration estimates that an additional 30 billion kWh of electricity generation was from small-scale solar photovoltaic systems in 2018. The regulating bodies in the region have been the prime players in stimulating the electrical enclosures demand.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

