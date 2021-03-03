Electric Vehicle Battery Market worth US$ 20.65 Billion 2018 with a CAGR of 18.01%

The report “Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicles, and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles), By Vehicle Type, (Passenger Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicles), and By Region, (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2028″.

The electric vehicle battery market size is projected to grow from US$ 20.65 billion in 2018 to US$ 99.01 billion by 2028. The global electric vehicle battery market is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand of automobiles owing to increase in population and rise in income levels.

Further, change in lifestyle of consumers also drives the electric vehicle battery market. Moreover, the rapid growth in pharmaceutical industries in emerging economics is also another factor to propel the growth of electric vehicle battery market.

New innovations in direct drives are also expected to augment the market in near future. As key market players are continuously investing in enhancing the research and development to design advanced technology in electric vehicle battery.

Key Highlights:

· In May 2017, Samsung SDI completed the construction of a state-of-art electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Hungary, which is scheduled to open in second quarter of 2018.

· In July 2017, the Mercedes-Benz Unterturkheim plant is being developed into a high-tech production unit for electric components.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global market accounted for US$ 20.65 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a lucrative CAGR of 18.01% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

· By type the battery electric vehicles segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018 and is expected to dominate over the forecast. This is attributed to increasing demand for zero emission vehicles.

· By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to grow at faster rate as compared to the commercial vehicles, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

· By region, North America electric vehicle battery market accounted for major revenue share of the global electric vehicle battery market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The market in Europe accounted for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 70 market data tables* and 37 figures* on through 140 slides and in-depth TOC “Global electric vehicle battery Market” by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicles) – Global forecast till 2028.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/258

The prominent player operating in the global electric vehicle battery market includes Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls International PLC, GS Yuasa, Hitachi Group, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Blue Energy Co. Ltd, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/258

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]