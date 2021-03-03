Egypt Dairy Packaging Market 2021 Business Scenario -Elif Global Packaging EGYPT, Elhossam Pack, Tetra Pak Egypt

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Egypt Dairy Packaging Market in its latest report titled, “Egypt Dairy Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Egypt dairy packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Egypt Dairy Packaging Market: Elif Global Packaging EGYPT, Elhossam Pack, Tetra Pak Egypt, Huhtamaki Flexibles Egypt, Mipco Plast, Jokey Egypt For Plastic Packaging Industries S. A. E.

Overview:

The dairy production companies in the country are focusing on more investments to expand their dairy production volume, further creating opportunities for the studied market. For instance, Obour Land, a significant Egyptian manufacturer specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of white cheese, has invested EGP 600 million over the last four years. The company has received an EGP 200 million investment from the National Bank of Kuwait to expand its investments in the domestic market, and prepare for new investments in the coming years.

– The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has worked to boost economic growth and develop open and sustainable market economies for the southern and eastern Mediterranean, known as SEMED. The EBRD has been investing in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia since September 2012. As per November 2019, EBRDs total investment in this region has reached EUR 10.1 billion in seven years, focusing on renewable energy, infrastructure, and SMEs. This investment will help to grow the dairy packaging market ecosystem of Egypt in the coming years.

– There is a significant growth of dairy product purchases attributed to customers hoarding due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Egypt. There has also been an expected rise in consumption as a more significant portion of the Egyptian populations income has been allocated to food spending. It has lower spending on other aspects due to self-isolation measures.

– From a Hermes Investment Bank report, Egyptian dairy products companies Obourland, Juhayna, Domty, and Edita are expected to see their 2020 revenues grow an average of more than 20%. Increasing dairy consumption will have a positive impact on the Egyptian dairy packaging market.

– As stated by the International Monetary Fund, Egypt was experiencing a positive economic trend before the outbreak, with a GDP growth rate of 5.5% in 2018/2019 and more positive estimations of 5.9% for 2019/2020 and 6.0% for 2020/2021 were expected.

Key Market Trends

Plastic Material is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

– Plastic bottles in the country contribute more than 50% of the milk packaging. The trend of on-the-go consumption, the convenience of the smooth pour, the appealing packaging quality, and health awareness showcased by drinkable dairies, like soy-based milk, have augmented the demand for plastic packaging.

– Nowadays, the primary factor behind expanding the sales of dairy products are the different forms of packaging available. Earlier, milk was available only in gable-top cartons. At present, milk has delivered in portable, brand-friendly plastic bottles, which is an attractive option for busy consumers.

– Some of the newest milk and drinkable dairy products, such as smoothies and yogurts, are presented in single-serve and sleek plastic bottles. The increasing adoption of skim milk powder among the young generations of the country is also contributing to the growth of the dairy packaging market in the coming years. The import of skim milk powder stands at 76.74 thousand tonnes in 2019 (according to OECD) and expected to reach 107.77 thousand tonnes in 2028.

– According to data released by OECD-FAO, the volume of cheese consumed in Egypt is likely to reach 734.04 thousand tonnes by 2028. Light weighting feature is expected to drive the use of plastics in cheese, as cheeses get transferred in bulk.

