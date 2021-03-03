Education ERP Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% Over the Forecast Period (2019 – 2027) With Rising Adoption by the Growing Number of Educational Institutes Offering Technical and Professional Skills, Says Absolute Market Insights

Technological advancements and globalization have enhanced the importance for high quality educational standards. This has further led to an increase in demand for quality learning processes along with the proliferation of numerous learning methods such as cognitive skills, social skills, languages, technical skills, live projects and assessments and many more. Educational institutions catering to these technical skills, are also on a rise with subsequent increase in admission and enrollment for technical and professional skills. As per the UNESCO Institute of Statistics, approximately 120 million students are expected to participate in higher education by 2030. Learning centers and universities, are increasingly focusing towards implementation of ERP systems to automate administrative activities to enhance operational efficiency. Simultaneously, ERP solutions are also assisting these institutions in elevating performance and improving communication and collaboration among varied departments. Hence, the growing need to ensure seamless resource management across the growing number of technical and professional institutes is expected to boost the education ERP market.

“Growing demand for technical, social and business skills across industries has surged an expansion of student and professional enrollment among learning centers and universities. The large number of enrollments have prompted institutions to implement a centralized processing system. This system increases the efficiency of operations with automated updates and easy access to student’s information to authenticated members, thus accelerating the education ERP market.”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of education ERP market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Some of the players operating in the education ERP market are Adas Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Blackbaud, Inc., Edunext Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Company L.P., Epicor Software Corporation, Foradian Technologies, Infor, Jenzabar, Inc., Oracle and Unit4.

By Component

Solution Financial Management Admission and Enrollment Management Staff Management Learning Platform Transport Management Academic Management Other Resource Management

Services

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud

By Application

Kindergarten

K12

Higher Education

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden The Benelux Union Belgium the Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



