Edge Computing In Automotive Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 27.5% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Edge Computing In Automotive Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Edge Computing In Automotive market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Edge Computing In Automotive investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Edge Computing in Automotive Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Edge Computing In Automotive Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592969/edge-computing-in-automotive-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Edge Computing In Automotive Market :

Altran Inc, Belden Inc., Digi International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., ltd., Litmus Automation, Azion Technologies Ltd. and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– June 2019 – Capgemini and Altran Technologies, announced that they have entered into an agreement for exclusive negotiations whereby Capgemini is to acquire Altran, through a friendly takeover bid at EUR14.00 per Altran share, payable in cash. The total cash consideration will amount to EUR 3.6 billion, excluding net financial debt EUR1.4 billion.

– Dec 2019 – Digi International, announced the expansion of its successful ConnectCore family of products with the introduction of the Digi ConnectCore 8M Nano System on Module (SOM). This highly integrated, cost-effective SOM platform features pre-certified wireless connectivity, an integrated device security framework, remote management, cloud integration and a complete Linux software platform based on Yocto Project.

Key Market Trends: –

Connected Cars Dominate the Edge Computing in Automotive Market

– Without arbitrating personal information, Edge Computing technology allows transportation agencies to locate vehicle data related to speed, location, and trajectory – allowing better management of traffic flow as the capability to discuss specific problems in real-time. So, in addition to transferring information to the driver, connected cars will communicate information to transportation agencies to intensify their knowledge of real-time road conditions, as well as create historical data that will assist agencies better plan and allocate prospective resources (which are typically stretched far too thin).

– Driver assistance methods like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) or the automatic emergency braking, which are available in several vehicles already now, will be connected in the prospect. Thus, the advantages of these systems will grow even further. For instance, Bosch has seen into this future and examined what connected cars will be able to achieve using technologies that by then will be extensive: wrong-way driver warning, extremely automated driving, and smartphone integration.

– Also, as early as 2018, the PSA Group marketed vehicles provided with driver-controlled automated driving functions to help drivers in monotonous traffic jams on expressways (with Traffic Jam Assist) and parking plans. Delegated driving enhances safety in driving conditions, especially sensitive to driver inattention, and hence stops the bulk of accidents linked to human error.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– North America accounted for the largest market share and is projected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast years as the consumer and business sectors in the region rely on IoT devices. Higher cloud adoption in the region is contributing to the continued transition toward technology. The development of innovative concepts, such as autonomous cars, within the region is also expected to propel the regional market growth in the years to come.

– Also, the region is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of edge computing vendors and increasing technology adoption among North American enterprises for leveraging new technologies, such as 5G.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592969/edge-computing-in-automotive-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]

