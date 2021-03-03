DSL Modem Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2026

The Global DSL Modem Market Research Report 2021-2026 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global DSL Modem industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the DSL Modem market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the DSL Modem Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The global DSL Modem market is valued at 1400.4 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1088.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Major Players in DSL Modem Market are:

The term DSL modem is technically used to describe a modem that connects to a single computer, through an Ethernet port, USB port, or is installed in a computer PCI slot. The more common DSL router is a standalone device that combines the function of a DSL modem and a router and can connect multiple computers through multiple Ethernet ports or an integral wireless access point. Also called a residential gateway, a DSL router usually manages the connection and sharing of the DSL service in a home or small office network.

The key players are TP-Link, D-Link, Huawei, ZTE, ZyXEL, Netgear, Actiontec, ASUS, Motorola, ADTRAN, Technicolor, Cisco, TRENDnet, Tenda, DASAN Zhone, and so on. D-Link, Huawei, TP-Link are the leaders.

Most important types of DSL Modem covered in this report are:

ADSL Modem

VDSL Modem

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of DSL Modem market covered in this report are:

Home Use

Commercial Use

Others

