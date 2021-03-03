Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis of Internet of Bins Market till 2030

The global Internet of bins market accounted for US$ 0.2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 25.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 60.3%. Innovative treatment technologies, such as self-sorting bins, recyclable e-waste bins, and solar-powered compactors, are becoming feasible solutions and account great business potential. Cities will progressively renovate traditional bins by fixing sensors on them to convert them into smart bins. Developing markets such as India, China, and Australia are particularly proving strong markets for technology businesses. Smart waste management through the installation of smart waste bins is projected to enhance the productivity of waste collection, transportation, and recycling of waste. Sensor-permitted bins communicate the level of waste in them, they can decrease the number of trips haulers need to make, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and costs. Impact of COVID-19 on the market Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), solutions are expected to substantially contribute while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and address continuously emerging challenges. The existing situation due to the outbreak of the crisis will inspire healthcare establishments, pharmaceutical vendors, business traders to improve their R&D investments in AI, acting as a core technology for permitting multiple initiatives. This report will quantify the impact of this pandemic on the internet of bins market.

Drivers and Restraints: Advancement in technologies drives the growth of the internet of bins market The advent of advanced technologies such as the cloud platforms and internet of things is positively influencing the global internet of bins market. The adoption of advanced technologies in the waste management process offers real-time information which helps to enhance the operational efficiency and improve process awareness. Thus, the development of the operational efficiency of waste management systems with the integration of smart technologies is proliferating the internet of bins market. Proliferating smart city projects provides key growth opportunity to the target market players The growing investment for the development of smart cities by the governments of several countries has provided a key growth opportunity to the target market growth. For instance, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, developed the smart city project in 2015. The government released total funds of US$ 29.5 billion (INR 2,01,981 crore) for 99 smart cities. Get In-depth TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Internet-of-Bins-Market-4383

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global internet of bins market include Bigbelly, Inc., Ausko Pte Ltd., SmartBin, Enevo, Ecube Labs Co., Ltd., Winnow Solutions, Smartup Cities, CleanRobotics, ISB Global, and Ausko. The rising adoption of acquisition strategy by smart waste & recycling system market leaders of several countries for growing their market presence or footprints helps to rush the global market growth. For instance, in 2019, Alexander & Baldwin, a Honolulu based real estate company are installing Bigbelly solar-powered trash cans on their property.

