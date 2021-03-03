Dosimeter Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2021-2026| Landauer Inc, Mirion Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific

The report titled “Dosimeter Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Dosimeter Market was valued at USD 2.5 billion at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Dosimeter Market: – Landauer Inc, Mirion Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Panasonic Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ATOMTEX, Tracerco Limited, Unfors RaySafe AB, Hitachi Aloka Medical Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Corporation), S.E. International Inc.

Industry News and Developments:

– July 2019 – The Radiation Monitoring Systems division of Mirion Technologies had acquired the PREMIUM Analyse, based in Norroy-le-Veneur. (France). The Radiation Monitoring Systems division offers a complete range of ionizing radiation and neutron flux monitoring solutions for nuclear power generation stations, research reactors and fuel cycle industry, as well as other applications.

– January 2019 – Resman AS and Tracerco, part of Johnson Matthey Plc, have entered into a global patent license agreement under which Tracerco will have access to Resman’s inflow monitoring patents. Both Resman and Tracerco provide essential reservoir monitoring services enabling oil and gas companies to maximise efficiency and hydrocarbon recovery.

Market Overview:

– The rising demand for dosimeter application for cancer treatments in the medical industry, during which patients are given very specific and targeted amounts of radiation in order to destroy cancer cells is expected to drive the demand for the market.

– Dosimeters market is having a surging demand across the places where people deal with hazardous waste or radioactive substances, such as hospitals, nuclear power plants.

– Increasing usage of radioactive materials across areas, such as diverse industrial processes, power production, medical research, medical imaging, and the defense sector, coupled with the heightened global threat of terrorist-operated nuclear weapons, has intensified the need for reliable equipment that offers protection from radioactive radiation, thereby driving the demand for the dosimeter market.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Sector is Gaining Traction Across the Emerging Economies

– Companies are developing devices that can measure toxic and harmful gases and that are capable of being used as dosimeters, due to the increasing use of radioactive materials in areas, such as power production, industrial processing, medical research and processing, and the security sector, intensified the need for equipment offering protection against radioactive radiations.

– Technological developments in the segment have resulted in the development of more accurate detection devices, that have led to the introduction of portable, durable, and economical devices, further augmenting the growth of the market. For instance, the availability of dosimeter instruments, such as automated reader instruments, electronic radiation measuring instruments, alarm badges, and thermoluminescent dosimeters (TLD) are increasing the range of applications across emerging economies.

North America to Register the Largest Market During the Forecast Period

– The North America region is expected to drive a significant share of the dosimeter market due to its rising demand across multiple end-user industries among the healthcare, industrial, defense among others.

– The United States is looking to reduce dependence on thermal power, as five new nuclear power plants, with a combined capacity of 6000 MW, are under construction in Georgia and South Carolina, which are expected to increase the demand for radiation monitoring and detection products across the region.

– Also, as part of the country’s policy, the United States is increasing its expenditure in the healthcare industry, which is expected to reach as high as 20% of the GDP by 2025, further increasing the demand for dosimeter equipment thereby driving the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Dosimeter market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Dosimeter Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

