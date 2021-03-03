Display Controllers Market to Reach USD 47.88 Billion By 2026, Predicts Data Bridge Market Research

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Display Controllers Market” study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. All the data and information gathered in the Display Controllers report is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This Display Controllers report has several aspects of marketing research and analysis for ABC industry which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

Market Analysis: Global Display Controllers Market

Global display controllers market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 22.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 47.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing levels of adoption of electronic display devices equipped with the capabilities of interacting with the various electrical appliances.

Market Definition: Global Display Controllers Market

Display controllers are a type of electronic device that have the capabilities to interact with the various machines and other electronic devices they are connected with, providing the user of display controllers with command over the various other devices. These devices have an interactive display so that the user can provide the commands and these commands are then sent to the applicable device. They can be defined as a type of remote, as they provide the controls to its users from a distance.

Market Drivers:

Increased adoption and preferences of display devices with interactive capabilities is a factor that is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand for mobile electronic devices that have the capabilities to control the various devices and have a modern display from the various events and conferences is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Varied operating systems from various manufacturers of these devices make it difficult for appropriate and complete application on the various machines, which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of technically knowledgeable workforce that can develop the operating systems and software capable of dealing with multi-controlling applications is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Display Controllers Market

By Display Type LCD Controller Touchscreen Controller Multi-Display Controller Smart Display Controller Graphics Display Controller

By Application Appliances Industrial Control Medical Equipment Office Automation Automotive Mobile Communication Devices Entertainment & Gaming Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Texas Instruments Incorporated announced the launch of low cost high quality DLP technology chipset; the new chipset “DLP2000” chipset and “DLP LightCrafter Display 2000 evaluation model (EVM)” enable the developers and innovators to incorporate the DLP display technology into various electronic devices.

In February 2017, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Intersil Corporation. With this acquisition, Renesas’ have strengthened their position as the leading technology provider for advanced embedded systems.

Competitive Analysis: Global Display Controllers Market

Global display controllers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of display controllers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Display Controllers Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the display controllers market are SAMSUNG, LG Display Co. Ltd., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Novatek Microelectronics Corp., Renesas Electronics Corporation, FUJITSU, Seiko Epson Corporation, Solomon Systech, Digital View, RAIO Technology Inc., CYVIZ, Grayhill Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Analog Devices Inc., MELFAS Co. Ltd., Synaptics Incorporated, Semtech Corporation, and Microchip Technology Inc.

