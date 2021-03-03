Technology
Digital Printing and Dyeing Machine Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2030
Digital Printing and Dyeing Machine Market: Introduction
- A digital printing machine is a print making press, which prints digital-based pictures directly onto a variety of media substrates. A dyeing machine is used to dye or color fabrics, yarn, garments, or any other materials. Digital printing and dyeing machines are used to make various types of materials from man- made fibers and natural fibers.
- The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the decline of industries, as governments of developed and developing economies have imposed lockdown, due to which the working of the textile sector has stopped. This, in turn, has impacted production and manufacturing of fabrics and clothes, and adversely affected the global economy. Thus, demand for digital printing and dyeing machines has also been impacted.
Global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machine Market: Key Drivers
- Rising demand for digital printing and dyeing machines in the textile industry is expected to accelerate the growth of the digital printing and dyeing machine market across the world.
- Printing technology in manufacturing textiles is the modern trend in the textile industry, so as to provide uniform appearance on the cloth. This in turn, is projected to boost the digital printing and dyeing machine market. In addition, digital printing is used for layered and complex printing, which enhances the fashion style across the world. Thus, the use of digital printing and dyeing machines for creating new designs is expected to enhance the growth of the digital printing and dyeing machine market across the world.
- Rising demand for non- woven fabrics is expected to enhance the demand for digital printing and dyeing machines. Non- woven fabrics are manufactured by a high- speed manufacturing process, which involves web bonding, web formation, and finishing. This in turn, is expected to trigger the growth of the digital printing and dyeing machine market.
- Growing trend of automation in the textile sector to enhance the quality of fabrics, is expected to fuel the growth of the digital printing and dyeing machine market. Nearly two-thirds of automobile textiles are used for interiors that includes seat covers, carpets, and door liners. The growing demand for automobiles worldwide is fuelling the growth of the digital printing and dyeing machine market.
- Moreover, rising disposable income and refined standard of living in developing countries is expected to enhance the growth of the digital printing and dyeing machine market.
Asia Pacific to Account for Major Share of the Global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machine Market
- In terms of region, the global digital printing and dyeing machine market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
- The digital printing and dyeing machine market in Asia Pacific is projected to hold the major share due to growing adoption of digital printing and dyeing machines in various applications in the textile industry. Increased focus of manufacturing digital printing and dyeing machine by manufacturers across developing countries such as China and India is expected to enhance the demand for digital printing and dyeing machines.