Digital Marketing Software Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR 15.94% over the Forecast Years (2019 – 2027), Since Email Marketing is Increasingly Being Used as a Tool by Marketers to Reach Majority of B2B Audience
Email marketing is an essential attribute of digital marketing software which encompasses online marketing via websites, social media, blogs, etc. It is the use of email platforms to develop relationships with potential customers or clients with an aim of promoting certain products and services. Email marketing is one of the oldest forms of digital marketing and has widely been used for over two decades. It is still considered a powerful and effective tool to perform digital marketing. Email marketing is largely considered the third most influential source of information for B2B audiences. Furthermore, the click-through-rate (CTR) of email marketing is 47% higher for B2B email campaigns than B2C email campaigns. Digital marketing software facilitates impactful email marketing by allowing marketers to send automated electronic mails to millions of recipients all at once. Email marketing software provided by Marketo and Infusionsoft enable marketers to create email profiles of customers all in a single place, based on individual behaviors, preferences, and demographics, in real time. Additionally, with the assistance of digital marketing software, marketers are also able to analyze the impact of email marketing campaigns by tracking CTRs of all bulk emails and accordingly revise and modify the advertisement campaign. This enables marketers to measure the return on investment of the marketing campaign and also measure customer engagement. With the increasing penetration of smartphones, growing number of individuals are joining the World Wide Web. The number of email users worldwide is forecasted to rise exponentially in the years to come. This drastic increase in the number of audience and potential customers is expected to drive the demand for digital marketing software market in order to target email users.
““Emails promptly reach most of the target audience they’re intended for, thus making email marketing one of the most effective and efficient forms of digital marketing. The increasing number of people using email for communication and advertising is positively impacting the growth of the digital marketing software market.”
This research study aims at providing the reader with quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global digital marketing software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the prominent players and their regional and global presence and key business strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
The primary market participants in digital marketing software market include ActiveTrail, Act-On Software, ActiveCampaign, Adobe, GetResponse, Hatchbuck, Hubspot, IBM Corporation, Infusionsoft, Marketo, Markodojo, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce.com, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SHARPSPRING and Sizmek, Inc. amongst several others.
Digital Marketing Software Market:
- By Type
- Customer Relationship Management Software
- Email Marketing Software
- Social Media Advertising
- Search Marketing Software
- Web Content Management Software
- Marketing Automation Software
- Campaign Management
- Video Advertising
- By Service
- Professional Service
- Support and Maintenance
- System Integration
- Testing and Optimization
- Training and Education
- Managed Service
- By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud-based
- By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- By Industry
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Transportation and Logistics
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Education
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Telecom and IT
- Travel and Hospitality
- Real Estate
- Others (Energy and Utilities, Government etc.)
- By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
