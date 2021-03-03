Data Center Rack PDU Market Global Insights 2021 and Trends, Forecast 2026 | Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric, Tripp Lite, Eaton Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

The report titled “Data Center Rack PDU Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Data Center Rack PDU market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.16% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592547/data-center-rack-pdu-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Data Center Rack PDU Market: – Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric, Tripp Lite, Eaton Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Legrand SA, Black Box Corporation, Schleifenbauer, Fujitsu Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2019 – Vertiv successfully completed the NTT Europe Online’s deployment of the Avocent ACS advanced console server and Power Management Distribution Unit. The solution allowed the company to manage its data center operations centrally and remotely, in order to minimize the number of on-site engineering personnel, streamline administrative efficiencies, and respond faster to the needs of its customers.

– August 2018 – Legrand announced the purchase of Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co. Ltd, the Chinese leader in intelligent PDUs4 for data centers. Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co. Ltd, thus, rounds out Legrand’s existing product offering in a high added-value segment, where Legrand is already number one in the United States with its Raritan and Server Technology brands.

Market Overview:

– IT equipment in the data center is evolving at a much higher rate than the typical life expectancy of the data center. Data centers are typically designed with a life expectancy of 10-15 years, whereas most IT equipment refresh cycles hover around 2-5 years.

– More powerful equipment often results in an undersized power supply system, driving the need for updating these PDU units. Different power requirement drives for PDU demand for different power needs, for instance, for medium density need PDU in range of 5-10 kW/rack and for high-density demand, PDU in range of 15-30 kW/rack equipment may be used.

– Such multiple factors drive the demand for PDU, and different electrical supplies and equipment designs also result in product differentiation based on design parameters and impact the market.

Key Trends

Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities

– The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the demand for data center racks PDU. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments in data center installation capabilities from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.

– With evolving technologies and the adoption of high-density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centers, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and facilitate power availability for the uninterrupted optimum performance of data centers and drives the demand for rack PDU.

– The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the consumption of data center racks. Multiple critical business units require the data centers to be on all the time. Even the datacenters are distinguished based on their uptime as a significant parameter. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Record a Significant Growth Rate

– The APAC region is expected to be the largest contributor to global demand, as the region is experiencing huge investment for bigger and faster IT infrastructure. For instance, Australia alone makes up 4% of the global data center market, according to Cisco Systems, with large multinational players, like Equinix and AirTrunk, building hyper-scale data centers in Sydney and Melbourne. Such developments are expected to drive the PDU market.

– The key factor pushing the growth of the market in the region is the explosive digital needs from the emerging economies with huge populations, such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Service-based industries, e-commerce growth, and the governments’ push for digitization are augmenting the demand. Moreover, the rising complexities within the IT infrastructure brought by virtualization and consolidation, coupled with cost constraints, are encouraging enterprises to look into adopting data center technologies, thus, driving the market.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Data Center Rack PDU market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Data Center Rack PDU Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592547/data-center-rack-pdu-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Data Center Rack PDU Industry:

Data Center Rack PDU Market Sales Overview.

Data Center Rack PDU Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Data Center Rack PDU Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Data Center Rack PDU Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Data Center Rack PDU Market Analysis by Application.

Data Center Rack PDU Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Data Center Rack PDU market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Data Center Rack PDU market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Data Center Rack PDU market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Data Center Rack PDU market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Data Center Rack PDU market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]