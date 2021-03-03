Covid-19 Outbreak: SMT Equipment Market Focuses On Swot Analysis, Industry Synopsis, Development Plans 2021 To 2027

Software Technologies Leverage SMT Lines in Rapid Decision Making during Coronavirus Crisis

Manufacturers are facing unprecedented challenges amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, they also have unique opportunities to emerge stronger and resilient. For instance, Arch Systems— a specialist in advanced data analytics and predictive tools, is leveraging the functionality of SMT (Surface Mount Technology) lines with the help of remote software platforms. The COVID-19 crisis has led to increased adoption of SMT lines with smart machines. This has resulted in economic recovery in the global SMT equipment market.

Software and semiconductor companies have joined forces to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Remote manufacturing of medical devices, ventilators, and other critical equipment is a fast growing phenomenon in the SMT equipment market. Manufacturers handling SMT lines are gravitating toward software technologies to acquire insights from global KPI (Key Performance Indicators) dashboards.

SMT Parts versus PTH Parts: Which is Better?

The SMT equipment market is estimated to expand at a modest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is evident since any technology has certain limitations. Even though most printed circuit boards will benefit from being designed with SMT components, PTH (Plated-Through Holes) parts are emerging as a better option in specific applications. For instance, it has been found that even the most trained and skilled technicians find it easier to work with PTH parts compared to SMT parts. Hence, companies in the SMT equipment market, such as Valley Services Electronics (VSE)— a provider of PCB and electronics manufacturing & design services, is educating clients about crucial parameters such as use, power, performance, price, and assembly to make the right choice between SMT and PTH parts.

Relaxation of Complex Indian Taxation Policies Help Electronics Sector Reach Full Potential

The SMT equipment market is slated to surpass the valuation of US$ 9.8 Bn by the end of 2030. Manufacturers are unlocking growth opportunities in India’s booming electronics sector. As the Indian Government is laying the foundation to attract global MNCs (Multinational Corporations), there is an urgent demand to leverage the SMT segment. Companies in the India and global SMT equipment market are capitalizing on this opportunity to introduce robust technologies to help Indian electronics manufacturing reach its full potential. As such, the Indian Government is working on several export oriented policies that will further reduce the complex taxation policies within the nation.

Trailblazing Innovations in PCB Assembly for Modern Medical Devices Drive Market

Innovations in the PCB assembly for modern medical equipment are experiencing a paradigm shift due to the ever-growing needs of consumers in the SMT equipment market. Robust PCB assemblies are being used to develop functional medical equipment. Rapid modernization in technology is replacing traditional monitoring systems with tablets, smartphones, iPads, and software to ensure better recording. Prominent applications of medical PCBs involve the development of pacemakers, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), and body temperature monitoring devices.

Manufacturers in the Canada SMT equipment market are using prototype PCB assembly techniques to develop future ready medical equipment. This has led to advancements in making implantable devices, glucose monitors, and ultrasound devices.

Smart Factories Improving Bottom Lines for Stakeholders in Automotive Sector

The concept of smart manufacturing is growing popular in the SMT equipment market. The proliferation of automation and robotics in every possible end market is creating business opportunities for semiconductor companies in the SMT equipment market. This is being achieved with increased availability of SMT equipment in smart manufacturing sectors, which are making factories more smart and intelligent. Smart factories are improving bottom lines for stakeholders in the consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive sectors.

The broad sector of industrial manufacturing is accommodating key revenue generating sectors such as textile, automotive, and chemicals. This has made SMT equipment and PCBs as an indispensable part of industrial manufacturing applications in order to increase the availability of latest and hybrid smart integrated manufacturing technologies.