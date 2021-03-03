Covid-19 Impact on Healthcare Ecosystem Insights CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years

The report Healthcare Ecosystem Insights provides analysis of the healthcare industry in the U.S., Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan, and Singapore. The healthcare industry in China is expected to reach $542.4 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Along with food and housing, good health is one of the most critical aspects of a happy life. With the rapid surge in population, the prevalence of various diseases has also increased, which, in turn, has raised the demand for healthcare services around the globe. As a result, the healthcare industry is one of the most prosperous ones, especially in present times, when the COVID-19 pandemic is raging on.

In 2019, the medical sector of the U.S. was projected to reach $5,605.5 billion by 2024, but the future size might actually be a lot larger. Even in the coming years, the medical domain in this country is expected to grow the fastest, primarily due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. One in every six persons in the U.S. has at least one chronic disease, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the coming years, the prevalence of cancer, in particular, is expected to surge sharply here, which would lead to a high footfall at hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Similarly, the healthcare industry could also be seen in terms of the imaging equipment used, since they are essential to diagnosing diseases and tracking the effect of treatment. Ultrasound devices, X-ray machines, computed tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, endoscopes, and mammography equipment are widely used at hospitals and diagnostic centers around the world. In Singapore’s case, specifically, X-ray machines are the most widely procured medical imaging equipment; by 2024, the country’s healthcare settings are cumulatively expected to have 7,000 X-ray machines.

