Cosmetic Threads Statistics Worldwide | Industry Analysis Report 2020-2025

The Cosmetic Threads Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Cosmetic Threads Market is valued at USD 90.9 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 151.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.6 % over the forecast period. Rising Consumer Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Surgeries is the key factors driving for the growth of Cosmetic Threads Market.

Cosmetic threads are basically medical sutures which are widely used in cosmetic surgeries. Cosmetic threads are inserted inside the skin with the help of needles in order to lift and revitalize the skin. Nowadays, cosmetic thread-based cosmetic surgeries are very popular among the population aged between 30-55 years. The firstly introduced cosmetic thread was not that much popular among cosmetic surgery aspirant and healthcare professionals because of improper positioning of the product, lack of marketing strategy and unawareness. Increase in the demand for cosmetic surgery due to the rising fashion industry plays a vital role in deriving the growth of cosmetic thread market. Cosmetic threads do not change the appearance of the skin of the patients completely.

However, to maintain the effectiveness of the cosmetic thread patients’ are required doing repetitive and regular other procedures such as botox treatment and/or derma fillers. A cosmetic thread is a type of minimally invasive procedure which is used as the alternative to surgical facelift procedure such as rhytidectomy, which is a very painful procedure.

The cosmetic thread is not only approved for the face-lifting procedure but also for other indications such as ptosis correction of face, neck, arms, stomach, and thighs. This unique characteristic of the cosmetic thread is expected to create a huge market opportunity. Moreover, this may increase the patient pool. In the past, ancient Egypt used to inject the gold threads into the skin for the natural production of collagen in the skin. The introduction of cosmetic thread by using other materials was recently introduced in the market which was firstly developed in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. However, in the U.S. cosmetic threads were banned by the FDA because of the complications faced during the procedures. This is because of the physicians who were performing the cosmetic procedure by using cosmetic thread in the wrong way.

Key Players for Cosmetic Threads Market Report-

The major players operating in the cosmetic threads market are Gold Thread LLC, Aptos Technology Inc., Healux Corporation, Coron Exclusiv AG, Metro Korea Co., Ltd., N Finders Co., Ltd., BS Medical Tech Industry, SJ Medics Ltd., Sinclair Pharma and Others.

Growing Fashion Industry and Increasing Adoption Rate of Cosmetic Thread for the Cosmetic Procedures are the Major Factors Driving Factors for the Growth of This Market The cosmetic threads market includes manufacturer which are operating at regional as well as international levels. The cosmetic threads market growth largely depends on the procedure adoption rate and launch of the novel, safe, and economical products. The key players operating in the cosmetic threads market are focusing on novel product launch and development, merger and acquisitions. Treatment affordability, the popularity of minimally invasive procedures coupled with the continuous growth of the aesthetic industry is the key factors expected to derive the growth of the cosmetic threads market in the coming years.

Global Cosmetic Threads Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type:

Barb Threads

Smooth Threads

Screw Threads

Cone Threads

By Material Type:

Polypropylene Threads

Polydioxanone (PDO) Threads

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Threads

Caprolactone Threads

By Application:

Face Lift

Breast Lift

Skin Rejuvenation

Ptosis

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Cosmetic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

