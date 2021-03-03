Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026| Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH)

The report titled “Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The cosmetic packaging machinery market was valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.62% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Companies in the Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market: – Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH), IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Marchesini Group SpA, Packsys Global Ltd, Prosy’s Innovative Packaging Equipment, Turbofil Packaging Machine, LLC, Vetraco Group, Zhejiang Rigao Machinery Corporation, ltd., Wimco Ltd, ProMach Inc., Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc., APACKS

– Apr 2019 – Zhejiang Zhongke Packaging Machinery launched multiple products to meet the changing market demand and to strengthen its product portfolio in the rigid box manufacturing segment. The ZK 5540 B is an automatic folder gluer for rigid box manufacturing. It is equipped with servo motor, PCL programmable controller, photoelectric tracer, touchscreen HMI, and other systems.

– March 2018 – Leonard Green & Partners completed the acquisition of the US-based packaging machinery company, ProMach from AEA Investors. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, and it is reported that the management team and employees of the acquired business will continue to operate from the facilities worldwide.

– The industries are moving toward significant automation for improving their cost and energy utilization. With automation, human intervention has reduced significantly, which has helped in reducing human errors considerably. For the same reason, the packaging industries are also adopting integrated and next-generation automated machinery. These factors are driving the growth of the packaging machinery market.

– Owing to the improving economic conditions and increasing disposable income globally, the demand for personal care and consumer goods is increasing. The cosmetic companies have expansions globally. For instance, L’Oreal is planning to invest EUR 15 million for the expansion of its plant in France; the plant will be a part of its luxury Excellence Manufacturing Centre.

Labelling Machines to Witness Significant Growth

– With technological advancements and digital transformation, the importance of labeling has increased tremendously over the years. Cosmetic products are available in different forms of packagings and material. Hence, there is a demand for different kinds of labeling machines to suit various packaging needs.

– The FDA and the EU do not have many restrictions on the ingredients for cosmetic products and the testing of products is left up to the manufacturers. The regulations for listing the ingredients are mandatory. This factor makes the labeling machine essential for each packaging.

– The companies manufacturing cosmetics are expanding their production facilities, owing to the increase in sales of consumer goods for personal care. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the United States is expected to spend USD 3.2 trillion in 2019 on personal healthcare.

North America is the Key Market for Cosmetic Packaging Machinery

– The United States is a hub for cosmetic products and is known for its innovative and quality products. The consumers in the United States are seeking out products geared toward their specific needs and preferences.

– The country has the footprint of many multinational companies, such as Revlon, MAC Cosmetics, Avon, and LOreal. The United States is the biggest market for skin care products, including anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products.

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

