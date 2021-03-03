Control Valve Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Schlumberger Limited, Crane Company, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, General Electric Company

The Global Control Valve Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The control valve market was valued at USD 10.12 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 12.19 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 3.67% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Players:

Schlumberger Limited, Crane Company, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, General Electric Company, IMI PLC, Honeywell Corporation Inc., Metso Oyj, Samson AG, Pentair PLC and others.

Industry News

– February 2019 – Rockwell Automation, the worlds largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, and Schlumberger, the world’s leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry, announced that they have entered into an agreement to create a new joint venture, Sensia, the first fully integrated digital oilfield automation solutions provider.

– May 2018 – Flowserve Corporation announced that it completed the sale of its Gestra AG business unit to Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a leading provider of steam system solutions. The sale is part of an ongoing effort by Flowserve to better align and optimize its product portfolio and manufacturing footprint, focusing on core business objectives that will allow the company to be more competitive when key industry markets return.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical Sector to hold the Major Share

– Advancements in sensor and valve technology have enabled manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry to advance their manufacturing capabilities by reducing the overall cost of equipment ownership, maximizing uptime, and lowering maintenance costs.

– In control valves, the actuator can fully rotate the actuator head by 360 enables flexible installation and optimizes air-port alignment. This, in turn, reduces overall installation cost for both new and existing projects and optimizes the incorporation of actuators in compact valve arrays in manufacturing processes.

– The implementation of new technologies by pharmaceutical manufacturers has aided the control valve industry to create new accessories that, in conjunction with aseptic valves offer high levels of control, complete and accurate status of a valve.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Control Valve market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Control Valve market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Control Valve market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Control Valve market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Control Valve market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Control Valve market.

Finally, the Control Valve Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

