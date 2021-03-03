Contract Packaging Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Aaron Thomas Company, Multipack Solutions LLC, Pharma Tech Industries Inc., Reed Lane Inc., Sharp Corporation

The Global Contract Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The contract packaging market registered a CAGR of 15.33%, over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Key Players:

Aaron Thomas Company, Multipack Solutions LLC, Pharma Tech Industries Inc., Reed Lane Inc., Sharp Corporation, UNICEP Packaging LLC, Green Packaging Asia, Jones Healthcare Group, Stamar Packaging Inc., Genco (FedEx Supply Chain), Complete Co-Packing Services Ltd and others.

Industry News

– June 2020 – Jones Healthcare Group made a major investment in its packaging services offering which includes a fully integrated two-lane Uhlmann blister packaging line. The fully automated equipment will improve the firms capacity to manage surges regarding the demand and unique blister combinations, as more complex pharmaceutical dosage forms and regimes are evolving clinically and commercially.

– October 2019 – Unicep expanded its services to include refined Custom Design and Quick Turn Prototype capabilities. These services will be made available with the company’s single-use Modified Blow-Fill-Seal product line. The service allows clients to leverage the company’s manufacturing platform to create custom shapes and sizes of single-use packaging solutions, from concept to production prototype in as few as eight weeks, according to the company.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical is Expected to Hold Significant Growth

– The growth in advancement and research in the pharmaceutical industry has resulted in the introduction of new drugs, with more exceptional performance compared to their predecessors. Recent improvements in medical sciences and additions to medicines already available for numerous diseases and deficiencies drive the contract packaging market, indirectly, as the necessity of packaging the drugs has multiplied rapidly. Various pharmaceutical companies are now outsourcing the job of packaging end-products to companies skilled labor specialized in handling the packaging of medicines. The pharmaceutical packaging of drugs is a vital aspect, as the product should be safe for patient’s consumption.

– In North America, it is estimated that by the end of 2020, nearly 50 well-known, highly-prescribed drugs will go off-patent, which creates opportunities for contract packagers. Poor patient compliance or medication adherence can lead to increased hospitalization and worsening of the disease. Manufacturers’ ongoing focus on drug safety and protection, and the latest government regulations, are the factors for the outsourcing packaging requirements. As per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations in the United States, pharmaceutical drugs need high barrier packaging materials and sealants that are impermeable and resistant to solvents, grease, chemicals, and heat for better security protection.

– In November 2019, Parsolex and Bosch Packaging formed a strategic partnership that provided an opportunity for Parsolex to use Bosch’s pharmaceutical technologies and Bosch access to a manufacturing site in the U.S. to represent its technological capabilities. Parsolex has incorporated various technologies which include Bosch’s granulation, fluid bed coating and drying, tablet compression, tablet drum coating, and capsule weight checking technologies to its latest expanded CGMP commercial manufacturing facility in Indiana, USA. Parsolex will now have a variety of robust dosage manufacturing technologies with these precision machines.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Contract Packaging market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Contract Packaging market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Contract Packaging market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Contract Packaging market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Contract Packaging market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Contract Packaging market.

Finally, the Contract Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

