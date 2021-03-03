Cloud Workflow Market Latest Advancements and Industry Outlook 2021| SAP SE, Pegasystems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Appian Corporation

The report titled “Cloud Workflow Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Cloud Workflow Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The growing adoption of cloud-based workflow among SMEs, rising adoption of cloud, and a developing focus on streamlining workflow and business processes are supposed to encourage the growth of the cloud workflow market. According to Cisco, Cloud data centers will concoct 94% of workloads in 2021, whereas Forbes says, 83% of business workloads will be in the cloud by 2020.

Top Companies in the Global Cloud Workflow Market: – SAP SE, Pegasystems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Appian Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Micro Focus International PLC, K2 Software, Inc., Nintex UK Ltd, Viavi Solutions, BP Logix, Inc., Kissflow Inc., Cavintek Software Private Limited, Integrify Inc.

Industry News and Developments:

– June 2020 – Pegasystems Inc. announced Pega Process Fabric, a new cloud-based software architecture designed to streamline the way the organizations drive work across distributed enterprise technologies. With minimal deployment effort, this platform for platforms breaks down technology silos to unify work across the enterprise and help improve user experiences for employees, customers, and partners.

– April 2019 – Amazon and Microsoft are competing for a USD 10 billion military cloud contract called JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure). JEDI is designed to upgrade legacy systems with newer cloud services. According to the original proposal, JEDI Cloud will provide enterprise-level, commercial IaaS and PaaS to the Department and any mission partners for all Department business and mission operations.

Market Overview:

– SMEs are quickly migrating their traditional on-premises solutions to the cloud. With the option of using workflow solutions on the cloud, the Cloud Workflow Market has seen an improvement in the deployment of cloud-based workflow solutions by SMEs and large enterprises.

– According to RightScale, large enterprises run a more significant part of their workloads in a private cloud (46%) and a smaller portion (33%) in the public cloud. Small to medium businesses, prefer to use a public cloud (43%), instead of private solutions (35%).

– Furthermore, increasing adoption of cloud services from government vertical, to automate the workflow activities, analyze data, improve record-keeping, boost productivity, and improved efficiency is another factor expected to support the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Key Market Trends

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Segment is Expected to Grow at a Higher Growth Rate

– SMEs are quickly moving their traditional on-premises solutions to the cloud. With the choice of using workflow solutions on the cloud, the Cloud Workflow Market has witnessed an increase in the deployment of cloud-based workflow solutions by SMEs and large enterprises.

– According to RightScale Inc. usually, enterprises run a more significant part of their workloads in a private cloud (46%) and a smaller portion (33%) in the public cloud. Small to medium businesses, on the other hand, prefer to use a public cloud (43%), instead of arguably more expensive private solutions (35%).

– According to OpsRamp, Inc., Small and medium businesses benefit the most, as they spend 36% less money on IT that way. According to Forbes, bigger enterprises spend more money on cloud computing. Companies employing more than 1,000 people spent an average of USD 3.5 million. In contrast, the average spending of smaller companies was USD 889,000.

– The SME segment is expected to have a larger market size and grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as the increasing number of SMEs are deploying cloud workflow solutions. SMEs deployed cloud workflow solutions as they save the initial investment that is required to deploy workflow solutions at their own premises and to enhance their business processes.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share

– North America considers the significant chunk of the Cloud Workflow Market. It is one of the most forward-looking regions in terms of cloud adoption. It forms developed economies such as the US and Canada. Besides, North America accounts for the largest market share, due to the growing adoption of the latest technologies, growing investments for digital transformation, and expanding Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) in North American countries.

– Through research and development, some of the notable players in the region have been able to further the technology. For instance, in February 2018, Google inaugurated its first Google Cloud Platform (GCP) field in Canada, with decreased rates for Google Cloud Storage infrequent access and cold storage classes, as well as its Nearline Storage features, for users in the region.

– A survey by Cisco stated that 69% of the IT decision-makers support BYOD as a real interest to workplace policy as it saves operators time. In the United States’ IT sector, it was anticipated that in the past three years, BYOD adoption saw 44.42%. With the expanding number of mobile workers in businesses and workplaces, there has been a consequent increase in the data generated and managed. This is supposed to encourage the cloud workflow markets growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Cloud Workflow market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Cloud Workflow Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

