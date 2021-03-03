Cloud Computing Market Dynamics and Opportunity Analysis till 2030

The increasing health disaster caused by the novel coronavirus has affected the industries in a very negative way. The dependence on technology for essential service areas such as healthcare, press, banking, pharmacy retailers, grocery, and suppliers has massively increased in order to continue their day to day operations. A huge world’s organized workforce has made a sudden shift to remote working. Governments and companies have had to ensure that the platforms being used for remote operations are secure, operate at the required network speed for home use, and at the same time facilitate co-workers to socialize remotely with each other. Companies providing cloud computing services and remote collaboration services have been at the forefront to reduce disruption. The global COVID-19 impact on the cloud computing market accounted for US$ 230 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 650.3 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.1%.

Drivers and Restraints: The healthcare systems require secured and scalable cloud infrastructure to maintain and manage patient information with high flexibility and speed. Currently, there is a high need for technologies such as cloud computing for the analysis of patients’ data, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. As there is a growing need for electronic health records, healthcare providers are increasing the use of highly secure and scalable storage cloud solutions to cater to a large number of cases. Healthcare institutions and private doctors are providing online consulting amidst country lockdowns. Further, the requirement for mobile ambulatory services has increased due to the virus outbreak. These services and facilities need cloud-based communication and collaboration platforms to progress employee productivity and operational efficiency. Healthcare providers are emerging cloud-based applications to gain clinical insights on COVID-19 and evaluate resource needs, such as ventilators and ICU beds. Thus, high spending on cloud-based application development and ERP solutions coupled with increased data analytics and clinical insight requirements are creating revenue opportunities for cloud service providers.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global COVID-19 impact on the cloud computing market include AWS, Microsoft, Google, SAP, Oracle, VMware, IBM, Rackspace, Alibaba, Salesforce (US), and Adobe. Players have undertaken several growth strategies, such as new service launches and partnerships, to improve their presence further in the impact of COVID-19 on the cloud market and widen their customer base. Rackspace is a cloud security solutions vendor and managed cloud services provider for Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. They offer management capabilities for public, private, hybrid, and multicolor deployments depending on the customer’s needs and current cloud solutions. In March 2020, Rackspace is offering free OpenStack public cloud hosting resources for organizations participating in COVID-19 relief efforts. The vendor has pledged to offer US$10 million in cloud hosting resources to COVID-19 responders for free over the next six months to help them combat the virus.

