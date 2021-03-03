Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growing Demands, Supply and Business Outlook 2021 to 2027| MIRACA HOLDINGS, Sonic Healthcare, ACM Global Laboratories

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market analysis report presents an in-depth assessment of the Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape and current trends leading to vertical trend in various regions. The report also presents forecasts for Clinical Laboratory Services from 2021 till 2027.This market report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. The market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Clinical Laboratory Services market report also analyses the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Clinical Laboratory Services market are mapped by the report.

Clinical laboratory services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 217,941.33 million by 2027 from USD 134,692.52 million in 2019. Rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis is the factors for the market growth.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holding

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), DaVita Inc

Eurofins Scientific

UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH

MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc

Sonic Healthcare

ACM Global Laboratories

amedes Group

LifeLabs, Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott)

Charles River

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

By Specialty (Clinical Chemistry Testing, Hematology Testing, Microbiology Testing, Immunology Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Cytology Testing, Genetic Testing)

By Provider (Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories, Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories)

By Application (Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services, Drug Development Related Services, Drug Discovery Related Services, Toxicology Testing Services, Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services, Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services, Other Clinical Laboratory Services)

Clinical laboratory services is playing significant role to enable doctors to make appropriate clinical and diagnostic decisions across various levels of health care services. Increasing demand for diagnostic tests is augmenting the market growth as they are used for clinical diagnoses tests.

Clinical laboratory services demand has been increased with rising infectious diseases worldwide as compared to the past few years which will accelerate the market growth. Clinical diagnostic advancement methods for diagnoses of diseases in the clinical laboratory. For instance, Technological advancement in the clinical diagnostic methods have made diagnostic tests easier to use and more accurate as well as also led to more precise as well as more timely reports. Development in database management tools and wide acceptance of point-of-care (POC) testing solutions will also drive the market. Lack of skilled and certified professionals will hamper the Clinical laboratory services market as which further creates new opportunities for clinical laboratory services with growing adoption of digital pathology platforms. Such policies support Clinical Laboratory Services market growth in the forecast period to 2027.

Years considered for these Clinical Laboratory Services Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the clinical laboratory services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Competitive Landscape and Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Laboratory Corporation of America Holding, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare, ACM Global Laboratories, amedes Group, LifeLabs, Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., KingMed Diagnostics, Genomic Health, among other players domestic and global. Clinical laboratory services market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In September 2019, Spectra Laboratories announced to construct a 200,000 square foot facility in Southaven’s Stateline Business Park. More than 300 workers would check samples to assess the quality of the patients ‘ kidneys there. Quick distribution of test results by the agency, allowing patients to access the specific care they need in a timely manner. This expansion increases the productivity of the company which increases their market share.

In September 2018, DaVita Kidney Care, a subsidiary of DaVita Inc., a leading provider of kidney care services, announced the completion of a 150,000 square-foot facility of DaVita Laboratories, a clinical laboratory servicing the DaVita dialysis clinics and their clients. This expansion will increase the market value .of the company.

The Clinical Laboratory Services Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Clinical Laboratory Services Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Clinical Laboratory Services market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging market. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Clinical Laboratory Services Market.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Scope and Market Size

Based on specialty, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry testing, microbiology testing, hematology testing, immunology testing, cytology testing, genetic testing and drugs of abuse testing. The clinical chemistry testing segment is dominating the market due to the growing cases of chronic diseases such as liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders which are increasing the demand to use clinical chemistry services. Additionally, the increasing demand of point of care testing solutions which is used for the fast diagnosis of the disease is expected to help the market to growth significantly.

