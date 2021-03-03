Cellular IoT Market Latest Advancements and Industry Outlook 2021| CommSolid GmbH, Sequans Communications, ZTE Corporation, Telit Communications PLC

The report titled “Cellular IoT Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Cellular IoT Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of 23% over the forecast period, 2021-2026.

Top Companies in the Global Cellular IoT Market: – CommSolid GmbH, Sequans Communications, ZTE Corporation, Telit Communications PLC, MediaTek Inc., U-Blox Holding AG, Sierra Wireless, Gemalto N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Sequans Communications and NXP Semiconductors have collaborated to bring LTE for Internet of Things (IoT) to NXP’s microcontroller (MCU) ecosystem. The crux of the partnership will see the combination of NXP’s LPC5500 MCU series with Sequans Monarch GM01Q and NB01Q modules, providing a development platform that includes LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity for IoT devices.

– November 2019 – Telit Introduced new modules ideal for transition to 4G NB-IoT.The new modules are created for users looking to transition from 2G to 4G NB-IoT. Telit claims the new modules offer more efficient power usage and enhanced coverage for connectivity.

Market Overview:

– Rise in digitalization and automation among industries across diverse verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and energy & utilities are the key factors expected to drive the global cellular IoT market growth. In addition, rise in demand for extended network coverage, growth in inclination toward business expansion beyond mobile broadband, and need to accommodate large number of connected devices among businesses across the globe are some of the other major factors expected to propel the growth of the cellular IoT market.

– Rising adoption of IoT in automotive industry, commercialization of 5G, and emergence of Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and Long Term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M) are some of the aspects which are projected to assist the players operating in the cellular IoT market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing demand of cellular Iot for C-V2X in automotive sector to Drive The Market

– Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) in automotive sector is growing due to the increase in demand for safe & reliable road transportation, the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles, and increase in the adoption of vehicle telematics by logistics & transportation companies.

– The increasing demand of enabling highly reliable, real time communication at high speeds and in high-density traffic, Leveraging the comprehensive coverage of secure and well-established LTE networks are some of the factors that are boosting the demand of cellular Iot for C-V2X.

– The advancements in 5G technology would enable the applications of 5G-V2X which is expected to offer better performance in terms of cybersecurity and handling a large number of messages in congested traffic environments. Another factor that would drive the cellular Iot segment is the cost associated with hardware components.

– In January 2019, Audi, Ducati, and Ford demonstrated C-V2X technologies. Such developments would accelerate the commercial deployment of of cellular IoT in C-V2X technology.

Asia-Pacific To Register Highest Market Growth

– Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast growing market of cellular IOT as countries such as China and India have large pool of semiconductor dealers. Also the rising influx of technology companies in the region coupled with the increasing investment in IoT technology in the region is expected to boost the market growth rate.

– Governments in Asian countries such as India are also taking interest in cellular IOT market and initiating numerous smart infrastructure projects. In India, Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore governments have promoted national cellular IOT strategies, which further expected to encourage the growth of cellular IoT market in these countries.

– The increasing adoption of smart meters and grids drives the growth of cellular IoT modules in energy industry in th region. Further, the growth for energy management, together with increasing demand for green homes, drives the overall demand for building automation market which results in high demand of deployment of cellular Iot.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Cellular IoT market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Cellular IoT Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

