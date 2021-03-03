CDK Inhibitors Market Global Research and In-Depth Analysis 2021-2025

The Market Research on the ‘CDK Inhibitors Market 2021-2025‘, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The CDK Inhibitors market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for CDK Inhibitors investments from 2021 till 2025.

CDK Inhibitors: Overview:

Cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) have been considered promising drug targets for a number of years, but most CDK inhibitors have failed rigorous clinical testing. Recent studies demonstrating clear anticancer efficacy and reduced toxicity of CDK4/6 inhibitors such as palbociclib and multi-CDK inhibitors such as dinaciclib have rejuvenated the field. Favorable results with palbociclib and its recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval demonstrate that CDK inhibitors with narrow selectivity profiles can have clinical utility for therapy based on individual tumor genetics. There are 20 different cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) family members in the human kinome. The CDKs control cell cycle transitions and other important cellular functions, including transcription. Cancer is a disease of uncontrolled proliferation, and since CDKs are a central component of the cell cycle engine, great effort has been expended in developing CDK inhibitors as anticancer agents.

CDK Inhibitors Emerging Drugs Chapters:

This segment of the CDK Inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

CDK Inhibitors Emerging Drugs

Dinaciclib – Merck & Co

Dinaciclib (SCH-727965) is an experimental drug that inhibits cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs). It is being evaluated in clinical trials for various cancer indications. Dinaciclib is being developed by Merck & Co. It was granted orphan drug status by the FDA in 2011.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CDK Inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for CDK Inhibitors.

– August 2020: ARC Therapeutics, a development-stage pharmaceutical company developing small molecule inhibitors of cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) for the treatment of advanced and resistant cancers, launched with a $6 million financing led by founding investor Eshelman Ventures LLC. With this financing, ARC Therapeutics has executed an exclusive license agreement with G1 Therapeutics for its preclinical CDK2 inhibitor program and will utilize remaining proceeds to advance this program into the clinic.

