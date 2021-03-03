Business Rules Management Systems Market Growth by Global Key Players: IBM Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., FICO Inc,, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies

The Business Rules Management Systems Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Business Rules Management Systems market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The business rules management market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Business compliance with various rules and regulations is of utmost importance. These business rules drive the decisions on matters such as diverse as billing and payment, administration, fraud management, privacy, and other operations across the industries.

– The industries experienced varied changes in the regulation with time. Hence, in these instances, pricing strategy also updated and operational practices are established for related operations. Additionally, the increased complexity, enforced changes, and on non-compliance individuals being personally accountable, are some of the major factors driving the adoption of business rule management systems.

Top Leading Companies of Global Business Rules Management Systems Market are

IBM Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., FICO Inc,, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies Inc. (Broadcom Inc.), Progress Software Limited, SAP SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Object Connections Inc., Business Rule Solutions Inc.

– February 2020 – Pegasystems announced to enter a partnership agreement with Idio. Under this agreement, these companies has enables B2B organization to present the most relevant content and accelerate the business buying behavior.

– October 2019 – IBM Corporation has announced an Operational Decision Manager v8.10 (ODM – IBM’s BRMS) with the support for decision modeling across the world.

Market Research Analysis:

Healthcare Industry Vertical to Witness Significant Growth

– The Healthcare sector has become one of the stringent industries bound with various national and international business rules related to data, privacy, environment, billing, chemicals, hygiene, etc. HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is one of the business regulations set by the United States to develop regulations protecting the privacy and security of certain health information.

– Along with the regular changes occurring with the act with the emerging use of technologies in the sector, the monitoring business rules has become very complex. Additionally, the penalties on violations are also high. This has encouraged healthcare organizations to adopt BRMS software or solutions. These fines and consequences can range from USD 100 to USD 50,000 per violation, with a maximum penalty of USD 1.5 million per year for each violation.

– According to the HIPPA Journal, in 2019, over 510 healthcare data breach has occurred with 500 or more records in the United States. The figure has grown from 18 in 2009. Moreover. amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments has made the rules realted to the healthcare more stringent. Hence, the BRMS soltuion has enables such organization to cope up with the changes quickly.

