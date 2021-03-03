Brazil Renewable Energy Market 2021 Business Scenario – Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco, CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA, Omega Geracao SA

The Renewable Energy Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the Brazil market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Renewable Energy market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The market for renewable energy in Brazil is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Factors such as encouraging government policies, rapid acceptance of domestic solar energy in the duration of 2018-2019, and pressure to meet power demand using renewables to decrease dependency on fossils to decrease Carbon footprints are significant contributors to the growth of the market. The total installed renewable capacity in Brazil increased from 2.9 Gigawatt (GW) in 2000 to 33.1GW in 2019. Moreover, Renewable sources accounted for more than 75% of the 7,246 MW of new capacity Brazil added to its national grid in 2019. Additionally, the declining costs of renewable technologies are becoming competitive with fossil fuel sources, and additional subsidies on renewables are driving the renewable market further. On the other hand, with the absence of any new initiatives, the falling interest of investors in 2019, and limited land and limited power capacity by variable renewable energy sources, hindrance in the growth of the renewable market is expected.

– Brazil witnessed rapid growth in the wind power market in the duration of 2018-2019. The total installed wind capacity, in 2019, accounts for 9.04% of the country’s 170,071 MW cumulative installed power generating capacity.

Top Leading Companies of Brazil Renewable Energy Market are

Engie Brasil Energia SA, Furnas Centrais Eletricas SA, Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco, CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA, Omega Geracao SA

Market Research Analysis:

Wind Power to Dominate the Market

– Brazilian wind energy has been growing on a fast trajectory, with the prospect of being the second primary source of energy in the year 2019 after hydroelectricity. The wind power sector is dominated by the onshore segment as the country does not have offshore wind installations.

– However, there is a growing interest in offshore power plants, as wind is usually more durable and more uniform in the sea. Unprecedented in Brazil, offshore wind energy began to take its first steps in 2018 by Petrobras, a semi-public Brazilian multinational corporation in the energy industry, with the installation of a pilot plant in the Northeast region, next to its oil platforms in shadow fields, expected to start operation in the year 2022.

– In recent years, Wind energy has gained ground and currently represents 9.2% of the national electricity matrix. Moreover, according to Brazil government, it is expected that in 2023 there will be close to 19.4 GW of installed wind capacity, taking into account the auctions already made and contracts signed in the free market.

– Furthermore, there is various wind power project such as Neoenergia, has 17 wind farms in operation with an installed capacity of 516 megawatts (MW), and has another 15 under construction. With the completion of this project, Brazil is expected to add 1 GW installed capacity through wind power into country grids.

Brazil Renewable Energy Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Renewable Energy market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Renewable Energy market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Renewable Energy Market report.

