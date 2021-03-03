Biodegradable Packaging Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group PLC, and Tetra Pak International SA,

The Biodegradable Packaging Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Biodegradable Packaging market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The biodegradable packaging market was valued at USD 89.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 121.38 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Biodegradable Packaging solutions are finding increasing application in packaging owing to its low environmental impact, growing focus on recyclability and sustainability, government emphasis on efficient packaging management, and rising consumer awareness coupled with an increasing ban on plastic.

– The bio-based materials have several potential benefits for greenhouse gas balances and other environmental impacts over whole life cycles and in the use of renewable, rather than finite resources. It is intended that the use of biodegradable materials will contribute to sustainability and reduction in the environmental impact associated with the disposal of oil-based polymers.

Top Leading Companies of Global Biodegradable Packaging Market are

Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group PLC, and Tetra Pak International SA,

Market Research Analysis:

Beverage Packaging is Expected to be One of the Most Significant Applications

– The market for biodegradable packaging in the Beverage sector is anticipated to witness growth with the never-ending demand for bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages. The demand for bottled-water is credited to consumers’ propensity for specifically demanding high-quality drinking water, the fear of diseases as an aftermath of drinking polluted tap water, and the ease of portability and convenience provided by bottled water._

– An estimated number of 700,000 bottles are being littered every day in the United Kingdom alone, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. Such statistics indicate the serious need for biodegradable packaging solutions for beverages.

– Due to the emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging in the beverage industry across Europe, US-based Crown Holdings Inc. has opened a new facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. Considering the country�s robust economic growth and sizable population, such eco-friendly initiatives offer significant potential for biodegradable beverage packaging.

– However, the lightweight and ease of manufacturing of plastic bottles compared to carton-based packages has been a major restraining factor of the bio-degradable packaging in the beverage packaging industry.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2020 Tetra Pak joins the European alliance for a green recovery, launched by the European Parliament on 14 April 2020, with a view to building a better future post the COVID-19 pandemic. The alliance gathers stakeholders to support a green recovery plan that puts the fight against climate change, the protection of biodiversity, and resilient food supply chains at the center of Europes economic policy for the next seven years.

– Mar 2020 – Amcor collaborated with the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) will help foster more sustainable practices and innovation across the healthcare industry and to improve recyclability of plastic products.

Biodegradable Packaging Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Biodegradable Packaging market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Biodegradable Packaging market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Biodegradable Packaging Market report.

